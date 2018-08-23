CEE MARKETS-Leu bucks CEE FX weakening, solid auction seen in Bucharest

* Dollar rebound weakens main CEE currencies again * Leu bucks the decline, CPI fall supports Romanian bonds * Romania auctions 2022-expiry bonds By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The leu bucked a weakening of Central European currencies on Thursday ahead of a Romanian government bond auction which could generate solid demand. Central European currencies have mostly tracked the dollar in the past four months, weakening when investors bought the rallying greenback. After some retreat earlier this week amid U.S. domestic political tensions, the dollar rebounded against a basket of currencies on Thursday. In response, the main currencies in the European Union's eastern wing eased versus the euro. The relatively volatile forint led the decline, shedding half a percent, to trade at 324.4. The Polish zloty eased 0.2 percent to 4.2905, drifting off 2-week highs reached earlier this week, and towards the 4.3 psychological line. The Czech crown also weakened by 0.2 percent to 25.745, a level which maintains expectations for further interest rate increases by the Czech central bank. The leu, which is more closely managed than the other three units, held steady at 4.647. Romania saw the biggest increase in inflation this year amid a regionwide surge in wages to prevent a further flow of workers into better-paid jobs in Western Europe. The Romanian central bank, like its Czech counterpart, has also raised interest rates. But annual inflation fell to 4.6 percent in July from 5.4 percent in June - still easily the highest level in the region - and is expected to retreat further in the rest of the year. The Romanian central bank's optimism on the economy has reduced expectations for further monetary tightening, though without hurting the leu as dollar buying in global markets subsided in August, while it helped Romanian government debt prices. "We still see some value left in ROMGBs (Romanian government bonds) with ongoing disinflation likely to trigger further pricing-out of rate hike expectations and widen the real yield level going forward," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note. The 2022-expiry bonds on offer at a government tender on Thursday performed well this month despite a new sell-off in emerging markets last week due to the Turkish lira crisis, he said. The yield on the bonds was flat around a 3-month low of 4.25 percent on Thursday. It has declined 33 basis points so far this month, while the corresponding Polish yield , trading at 2.21 percent, changed little. "We maintain our positive short-term view on ROMGBs mainly given the attractive yield-pickup versus peers," Imre said. "In the longer term, though, the looming (Romanian) fiscal risks could begin to weigh significantly on the currency, so we see rather FX than pricing risks for ROMGBs going forward," he added. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1031 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7450 25.7010 -0.17% -0.79% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.4000 322.8900 -0.47% -4.16% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2905 4.2820 -0.20% -2.66% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6470 4.6484 +0.03% +0.70% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4350 7.4295 -0.07% -0.06% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9600 118.0600 +0.08% +0.46% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1076.66 1073.000 +0.34% -0.14% 0 Budapest 36516.54 36365.90 +0.41% -7.27% Warsaw 2304.52 2295.63 +0.39% -6.37% Bucharest 8176.09 8189.52 -0.16% +5.45% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 866.84 865.26 +0.18% +7.50% > Zagreb 1824.15 1826.29 -0.12% -1.02% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.54 730.02 -0.07% -3.98% 5> Sofia 631.37 629.47 +0.30% -6.80% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5060 0.1170 +211bps +11bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7580 0.0400 +203bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1540 -0.0120 +181bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6240 -0.0010 +223bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5030 0.0010 +278bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1820 0.0040 +284bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.81 1.95 2.05 1.48 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.46 0.62 0.82 0.19 Poland 1.75 1.78 1.82 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Gareth Jones)