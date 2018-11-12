CEE MARKETS-Leu bucks regional decline as CPI drops less than expected

* Romanian CPI falls but less than forecast * Leu bucks CEE fall on dollar buying caused by Brexit worry * Romanian bond yields edge higher after CPI data * Romanian central bank holds repo auction, decent bond sale seen By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The leu bucked a dollar-driven weakening of Central European currencies on Monday after data showed Romanian inflation declined less than expected in October. The forint and the zloty fell 0.1 percent against the euro by 0939 GMT, in thin trade with Polish markets closed for holiday. The Czech crown touched a four-month low at 25.974. They weakened because investors bought dollars amid doubts that Britain will be able to secure a deal on quitting the European Union next year. The impact in the region was muted relative to the dollar's gains, even though Britain is an important trade partner and a key destination for millions of Central Europeans who moved West for higher wages. "One week they say this, the other week they say that (about Brexit)," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "Let's see the end." The leu traded higher against the euro at 4.6577 at 0939 GMT, near the six-week highs it reached on Friday. Romania's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 percent in October from 5 percent in September. It was forecast to fall to 4.1 percent. The decline was less than the Romanian central bank had hoped for. Last week, it sounded optimistic that inflation could retreat to the top of its 1.5-3.5 percent target range soon, Erste analyst Eugen Sinca said in a note. "Under these circumstances, we do not rule out a hike in the (bank's 2.5 percent) policy rate at beginning of 2019," he said. Even before the data, Raiffeisen said in a note that the decline in inflation could help some further decline in Romanian government bond yields, because the central bank was unlikely to keep raising interest rates before the second half of 2019. But yields rose by a few basis points after the figures, with two-year debt bid at 3.77 percent, up 2 basis points. That followed a drop of 30 to 40 basis points along the Romanian yield curve in recent weeks amid hopes for lower inflation and higher real yields and liquidity injections from the NBR. The bank announced a repo auction for Monday. This could be the third straight week when it pumps money into interbank markets. Injections have supported demand for government bond sales. An auction of a new seven-year paper on Monday could also draw decent demand, though the inflation data may deter some players or push the yield a touch higher, ING analysts said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1039 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9400 25.9400 +0.00% -1.53% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.8200 321.4000 -0.13% -3.39% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2960 4.2920 -0.09% -2.79% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6577 4.6584 +0.02% +0.47% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4270 7.4269 -0.00% +0.04% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1700 118.3000 +0.11% +0.28% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1086.70 1089.080 -0.22% +0.79% 0 Budapest 38539.47 38586.63 -0.12% -2.13% Warsaw 2232.25 2232.25 +0.00% -9.30% Bucharest 8670.09 8657.22 +0.15% +11.82% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 815.45 811.93 +0.43% +1.12% > Zagreb 1781.29 1786.19 -0.27% -3.34% Belgrade <.BELEX1 744.56 744.56 +0.00% -2.01% 5> Sofia 597.04 597.76 -0.12% -11.87% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5070 0.0130 +215bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8460 0.0230 +205bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1030 -0.0060 +172bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5660 0.0000 +221bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4580 0.0000 +266bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2350 0.0000 +285bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.20 2.35 1.99 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.61 0.97 0.16 Poland 1.76 1.80 2.05 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, editing by Larry King)