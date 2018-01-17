CEE MARKETS-Leu dips on fears that president might reject PM candidate

* Leu approached record low on fears of political crisis * Romanian president seen deciding PM candidate Wednesday * Czech govt resigns, crown trades steady (Adds new quote on Romanian president's PM choice, Polish data, details on cryptocurrency plan) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The leu edged down on Wednesday over concerns that the move by Romania's ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) to sack its second prime minister since an election 13 months ago may lead to a crisis. The leu had approached the record low, set on Dec 29 at 4.68 against the euro, after Mihai Tudose was dismissed as prime minister on Monday. Pressure on Romanian assets eased as the party moved quickly to find a replacement. But now it is up to President Klaus Iohannis, a bitter critic of the government, to accept or reject European Parliament lawmaker Viorica Dancila. His choice will mostly be judged on whether it will hamper or facilitate Romania's struggle to stamp out high-level corruption. Dancila may have too close ties with powerful PSD leader Liviu Dragnea who is one of a number of ruling coalition members facing trial on corruption charges, analysts said. Dragnea denies wrongdoing. "The president is likely to ask for another nomination," said Radu Magdin, a political consultant. The leu dipped 0.05 percent to 4.658 against the euro by 1453 GMT, off Tuesday's lows of 4.6604. On Tuesday, the currency got support from Romanian central bank Deputy Governor Liviu Voinea who said it was very close to the level suggested by economic fundamentals. The Czech crown, after testing its strongest levels since 2013 on Tuesday, traded steady at 25.445, even though the minority government of Andrej Babis resigned on Wednesday after losing a confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday. Political developments rarely influence the markets of the fast-growing and stable Czech economy. The government will stay in power in a caretaker capacity. Babis must cut a deal with the opposition if he wants to prevent an early election. Czech central banker Vojtech Benda had buoyed the currency, saying on Tuesday that inflation trends can allow faster interest rate rises. Polish central banker Grazyna Ancyparowicz told Radio Wnet that interest rates in Poland would most likely be close to the current record-low level throughout 2018. December Polish corporate sector wages surged by 7.3 percent in annual terms in December, but the figures are unlikely to change the central bank's stance. A report by the Puls Biznesu daily said Poland was working on launching a cryptocurrency. However, after the report, the digitisation ministry withdrew its support for the start-up company working on the plan, saying that any projects affecting money supply were the domain of the central bank and the financial regulator KNF. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1553 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.4450 25.4450 +0.00% +0.38% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 308.5500 308.7800 +0.07% +0.77% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.1750 4.1709 -0.10% +0.03% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6580 4.6556 -0.05% +0.47% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4270 7.4225 -0.06% +0.04% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3000 118.4000 +0.08% +0.17% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1112.41 1114.920 -0.23% +3.18% 0 Budapest 39529.15 39684.16 -0.39% +0.39% Warsaw 2596.78 2591.10 +0.22% +5.51% Bucharest 8298.73 8233.13 +0.80% +7.03% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 829.48 822.05 +0.90% +2.86% > Zagreb 1873.23 1879.60 -0.34% +1.65% Belgrade <.BELEX1 770.84 774.65 -0.49% +1.45% 5> Sofia 711.24 715.40 -0.58% +4.99% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.7040 0.0720 +128bps +7bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.0830 0.0990 +121bps +10bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8030 0.0620 +125bps +7bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6070 0.0150 +218bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.6160 0.0190 +274bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2940 0.0180 +274bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.04 1.23 1.38 0.77 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.10 0.16 0.24 0.02 Poland 1.74 1.76 1.85 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Bucharest and Prague newsroom, Marcin Goettig from Warsaw; Editing by Alison Williams)