January 17, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Leu dips on fears that president might reject PM candidate

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    * Leu approached record low on fears of political crisis
    * Romanian president seen deciding PM candidate Wednesday
    * Czech govt resigns, crown trades steady

 (Adds new quote on Romanian president's PM choice, Polish data,
details on cryptocurrency plan)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The leu edged down on Wednesday
over concerns that the move by Romania's ruling Social Democrat
Party (PSD) to sack its second prime minister since an election
13 months ago may lead to a crisis.
    The leu had approached the record low, set on Dec 29 at 4.68
against the euro, after Mihai Tudose was dismissed as prime
minister on Monday.
    Pressure on Romanian assets eased as the party moved quickly
to find a replacement. 
    But now it is up to President Klaus Iohannis, a bitter
critic of the government, to accept or reject European
Parliament lawmaker Viorica Dancila.
    His choice will mostly be judged on whether it will hamper
or facilitate Romania's struggle to stamp out high-level
corruption.
    Dancila may have too close ties with powerful PSD leader
Liviu Dragnea who is one of a number of ruling coalition members
facing trial on corruption charges, analysts said. Dragnea
denies wrongdoing.
    "The president is likely to ask for another nomination,"
said Radu Magdin, a political consultant. 
    The leu dipped 0.05 percent to 4.658 against the
euro by 1453 GMT, off Tuesday's lows of 4.6604.
    On Tuesday, the currency got support from Romanian central
bank Deputy Governor Liviu Voinea who said it was very close to
the level suggested by economic fundamentals.
    The Czech crown, after testing its strongest
levels since 2013 on Tuesday, traded steady at 25.445, even
though the minority government of Andrej Babis resigned on
Wednesday after losing a confidence vote in parliament on
Tuesday.
    Political developments rarely influence the markets of the
fast-growing and stable Czech economy.
    The government will stay in power in a caretaker capacity.
Babis must cut a deal with the opposition if he wants to prevent
an early election.
    Czech central banker Vojtech Benda had buoyed the currency,
saying on Tuesday that inflation trends can allow faster
interest rate rises.
    Polish central banker Grazyna Ancyparowicz told Radio Wnet
that interest rates in Poland would most likely be close to the
current record-low level throughout 2018.
    December Polish corporate sector wages surged by 7.3 percent
in annual terms in December, but the figures are unlikely to
change the central bank's stance.
    A report by the Puls Biznesu daily said Poland was working
on launching a cryptocurrency.
    However, after the report, the digitisation ministry
withdrew its support for the start-up company working on the
plan, saying that any projects affecting money supply were the
domain of the central bank and the financial regulator KNF. 

            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1553 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.4450   25.4450    +0.00%    +0.38%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  308.5500  308.7800    +0.07%    +0.77%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.1750    4.1709    -0.10%    +0.03%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6580    4.6556    -0.05%    +0.47%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4270    7.4225    -0.06%    +0.04%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.3000  118.4000    +0.08%    +0.17%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1112.41  1114.920    -0.23%    +3.18%
                                       0            
 Budapest             39529.15  39684.16    -0.39%    +0.39%
 Warsaw                2596.78   2591.10    +0.22%    +5.51%
 Bucharest             8298.73   8233.13    +0.80%    +7.03%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    829.48    822.05    +0.90%    +2.86%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1873.23   1879.60    -0.34%    +1.65%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    770.84    774.65    -0.49%    +1.45%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  711.24    715.40    -0.58%    +4.99%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    0.7040    0.0720   +128bps     +7bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.0830    0.0990   +121bps    +10bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8030    0.0620   +125bps     +7bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6070    0.0150   +218bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.6160    0.0190   +274bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.2940    0.0180   +274bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                1.04      1.23      1.38      0.77
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.10      0.16      0.24      0.02
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.76      1.85      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
     

 (Additional reporting by Bucharest and Prague newsroom, Marcin
Goettig from Warsaw; Editing by Alison Williams)
