January 16, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Leu falls after PM quits, CEE stocks set multi-year highs

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    * Leu nears record low after PM resignation
    * Ruling party meet later to decide on new candidate
    * German stocks rally helps Prague, Warsaw hit multi-year
highs

 (Recasts with stocks rally, new analyst comments)
    By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The leu approached
record weak levels and Bucharest stocks missed a regional rally
a day after Romania's Prime Minister Mihai Tudose resigned,
becoming the second premier to be ousted in seven months.
    The leu eased 0.3 percent to 4.6535 against the
euro by 1135 GMT, off the day's low at 4.661.  
    Tudose's Social Democrat Party (PSD) withdrew its backing
for him in an overwhelming vote on Monday. He had been embroiled
in a row with the party's powerful leader Liviu Dragnea.

    While Romanian equities fell, other bourses in
Central Europe hit or tested multi-year highs.
    Warsaw's blue-chip index was the highest since late
2013. It rose by 1.4 percent, with Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP
 leading the rally.
    PKO shares were the highest in almost seven years, and the
index of Warsaw-listed banks set a 3-year high.
    Demand for stocks was lifted by a rally in the equities of
Germany, the region's main trade partner, said Tomasz
Kolarz, analyst of Alior Bank's brokerage arm.
    "Moreover, our economy is strong," he said, adding that
technical factors also helped Warsaw's index which rose in a
high turnover. 
    Bucharest's main index, meanwhile, shed a quarter of
a percent.
    Tudose's resignation does not signal a change in economic
policy but adds to Romania's political instability caused by
in-fighting and corruption scandals. The ruling party proposed
European MP Viorica Dancila for new prime minister after a
unanimous vote by the party's leadership, party officials said.
    President Klaus Iohannis named Defence Minister Mihai Fifor
as interim premier.
    There are significant risks that a prolonged political
crisis comes, but a swift solution is the most likely outcome,
ING analysts said.
    "This will be short-term negative for leu and government
bonds," they said in a note.
    One Bucharest-based trader said there was not much reason
for the leu to strengthen.
    Politics in Central Europe's fast-growing economies
generally had little influence in markets in the past year.
    Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's minority government is
expected to lose a confidence vote in parliament due at around
1300 GMT.
    The Czech crown was still steady at 25.518 against
the euro. Prague's main stock index gained only a quarter
of a percent, but that was enough to lift it to a 6-and-1/2-year
high.  
    Even if Babis loses the confidence vote, his government will
stay in office until a new one is formed and he may end up
leading any new government. 
    He requested lawmakers on Tuesday to lift his parliamentary
immunity so he can face allegations of fraud, but he remains
popular.
    Czech government bond yields were bid higher by a few basis
points.
    The Czech finance ministry said on Monday that it would
double the maximum planned offer at Wednesday's scheduled   
auction of bonds maturing in 2023, 2028 and 2033.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1235 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.5200   25.5250    +0.02%    +0.09%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  309.0000  308.9300    -0.02%    +0.62%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.1820    4.1765    -0.13%    -0.14%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6535    4.6385    -0.32%    +0.56%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4260    7.4325    +0.09%    +0.06%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.3000  118.1900    -0.09%    +0.17%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1111.63  1109.090    +0.23%    +3.10%
                                       0            
 Budapest             39872.45  39579.11    +0.74%    +1.26%
 Warsaw                2577.64   2542.65    +1.38%    +4.73%
 Bucharest             8234.97   8254.85    -0.24%    +6.21%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    830.68    828.40    +0.28%    +3.01%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1869.06   1870.76    -0.09%    +1.42%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    768.98    768.01    +0.13%    +1.21%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  714.62    714.31    +0.04%    +5.49%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    0.7340    0.1010   +131bps    +11bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.0050    0.0540   +114bps     +7bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.7410    0.0000   +118bps     +3bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6200    0.0090   +220bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.5840   -0.0320   +271bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.2760   -0.0220   +272bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                1.04      1.21      1.34      0.76
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.10      0.17      0.24      0.02
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.78      1.87      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Bartosz
Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, William
Maclean)

