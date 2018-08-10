CEE MARKETS-Leu falls to 3-week low as Romania's inflation falls

* Rouble, lira plunge sours mood, knocks down CEE currencies * Leu extends the week's loss after large July inflation fall * Warsaw leads regional equities loss, driven by bank shares By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The leu set a three-week low against the euro on Friday as Romania's inflation rate, the highest in Central Europe, fell sharply, while the global mood in emerging markets was negative. A plunge of the Turkish lira and the Russian rouble soured sentiment in emerging markets. The most liquid units of Central Europe, the forint and the zloty got the biggest hit, as usual. The Hungarian currency fell to a 2-week low, shedding 0.8 percent against the euro, to trade at 323.1 at 0800 GMT. The zloty tested the 4.3 psychological line, weakening by half a percent. Hungary and Poland's central banks have kept their policy loose despite a regionwide pick-up in inflation before July, making their currencies the region's biggest losers in a sell-off in emerging markets due to the dollar's rally. They have regained ground in the past weeks, but the forint is still weaker by 3.8 percent and the zloty by 2.8 percent from the end of 2017. In contrast, rate hikes in Romania have slightly strengthened the leu, even though it has given up one percent in the past week, retreating from seven-month highs. It slightly extended its loss on Friday after new figures showed that Romania's inflation rate fell sharply to 4.6 percent in July from June's 5-year high 5.4 percent. Earlier this week the leu fell because the Romanian central bank (NBR) did not increase interest rates on Monday, disappointing some investors, and later said that inflation could retreat to the top of its 1.5-3.5 percent target range by the end of 2018. "Under these circumstances and with no surprises from the external environment, the NBR has little reason to hike the policy rate in the remainder of 2018," said Erste analyst Eugen Sinca in a note on the July inflation figures. The yield on Romania's 10-year government bonds fell to a 3-month low. It was bid at 4.76 percent at 0834 GMT, down 5 basis points. The Czech central bank said in the minutes of its Aug. 2 rate meeting that their forecasts pointed towards a 50-basis-point rate hike rather than the 25 basis points actually delivered at the meeting. But markets could have misinterpreted a bigger hike as a panic reaction to the crown's weakness and a sign that the bank was targeting the exchange rate rather than inflation, the minutes said. Global risk aversion hit Central Europe's equities markets as well. Warsaw led a decline, with its blue chip index shedding 1.6 percent, mainly driven by financial sector shares. The index of bank stocks listed in Warsaw drifted further off 12-week highs reached on Wednesday. OTP stocks fell 2.7 percent even though Hungary's biggest bank reported record second-quarter net profits. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1000 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6300 25.5900 -0.16% -0.34% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.1000 320.5900 -0.78% -3.77% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2976 4.2780 -0.46% -2.82% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6565 4.6546 -0.04% +0.50% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4315 7.4375 +0.08% -0.02% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.7900 117.9700 +0.15% +0.60% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1075.39 1079.270 -0.36% -0.26% 0 Budapest 36361.53 36844.99 -1.31% -7.66% Warsaw 2287.65 2324.73 -1.60% -7.05% Bucharest 8170.57 8203.98 -0.41% +5.38% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 883.78 882.78 +0.11% +9.60% > Zagreb 1842.29 1841.80 +0.03% -0.03% Belgrade <.BELEX1 746.41 746.49 -0.01% -1.76% 5> Sofia 644.64 641.76 +0.45% -4.84% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.3440 0.0920 +199bps +12bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7360 0.0050 +203bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1840 -0.0220 +185bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6210 0.0050 +226bps +3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4800 0.0160 +277bps +5bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1310 0.0320 +279bps +7bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.65 1.75 1.95 1.46 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.50 0.73 0.95 0.16 Poland 1.73 1.75 1.80 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest Editing by Peter Graff)