CEE MARKETS-Leu firms as Romania pledges avert threat of S&P downgrade

* S&P affirms Romania's rating outlook, Romanian assets firm * Romania's fiscal policy remains uncertain-analysts * OTP Bank surge boosts Budapest's stock index to record high * Forint ignores threat of Hungarian ruling party ouster from EPP By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 18 (Reuters) - The leu extended gains on Monday after Standard & Poor's affirmed Romania's stable credit rating outlook on Friday, averting the threat of a downgrade over a controversial tax plan. The government appealed against a change in the rating outlook to negative early this month, and the S&P reprieve followed its pledges to change a raft of new taxes announced three months. The leu firmed 0.1 percent to 4.7545 against the euro by 0917 GMT, but it remained weaker than its 200-day moving average of 4.675. Romanian government bond yields dropped, with the 2-year yield testing 10-month lows around 3.15 percent. "Material recovery remains unlikely in our view given ongoing (fiscal) policy risks," said Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre in a note. Even if the government makes changes on its biting bank tax, uncertainty remains as the 2019 budget is based on too optimistic economic growth assumptions, analysts said. Sentiment in Central European markets was cautiously optimistic as investors expected dovish comments from Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting. Stocks mostly rose in the region's main bourses including a 0.35 percent rise in Bucharest's blue-chip index. Budapest's main index led the rise, surging to record highs. It was 1.1 percent higher at 0917 GMT. Most of the rise came from an over 3 percent jump in the shares of OTP, the region's biggest independent lender. Budapest markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday, when a newspaper report in Ljubljana suggested that OTP was well positioned to buy state-owned lender Abanka, Slovenia's thrid-biggest lender. The report helped OTP stocks dash through a resistance level at 12,500 forints ($45.13), to record highs, analysts said. Trading at 12,720 forints at 0936 GMT, it may head towards the 13,000-forint psychological level, said Zoltan Varga, an analyst at Equilor brokerage. Budapest markets, including the forint, shrugged off the risk that the mainstream conservative European People's Party bloc may expel Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party at a meeting on Wednesday. "The odds (are) 20 percent or less," said Varga, adding that even an expulsion would not hit the forint significantly. The Hungarian currency tested the 10-month highs against the euro it reached last week amid expectations that the Hungarian central bank could start to tighten liquidity in markets at its meeting on March 26. The crown was flat, ignoring a projection from Czech rate setter Vojtech Benda that the central bank could raise interest rates three times this year if the crown remains weak. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1017 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6460 25.6450 -0.00% +0.24% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 314.3000 314.3000 +0.00% +2.16% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2982 4.2996 +0.03% -0.20% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7545 4.7605 +0.13% -2.11% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4140 7.4275 +0.18% -0.05% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8300 118.0500 +0.19% +0.40% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1080.70 1070.290 +0.97% +9.54% 0 Budapest 41785.29 41335.02 +1.09% +6.76% Warsaw 2345.47 2346.25 -0.03% +3.02% Bucharest 7889.22 7861.83 +0.35% +6.85% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 869.62 861.12 +0.99% +8.13% > Zagreb 1772.89 1769.50 +0.19% +1.38% Belgrade <.BELEX1 711.13 708.61 +0.36% -6.64% 5> Sofia 582.27 583.80 -0.26% -2.05% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8140 0.0260 +235bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7950 0.0170 +217bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9430 0.0460 +186bps +5bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6350 -0.0040 +217bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2420 0.0000 +261bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9030 0.0010 +282bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.19 2.23 2.24 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.41 0.60 0.79 0.14 Poland 1.73 1.74 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 276.9600 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)