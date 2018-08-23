CEE MARKETS-Leu firms as Romanian bond auction draws strong demand

* Dollar rebound weakens main CEE currencies again * Leu bucks fall, CPI decline boosts bids at Romanian auction * Warsaw stocks jump to 4-month high, Lotos rises more than 4 pct (Recasts with Romanian bond auction, stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The leu firmed on Thursday as a sharp decline in Romanian inflation boosted demand in a government bond auction, pushing yields lower. The finance ministry sold 490 million lei worth of 2022-expiry bonds in the auction, well above the 300 million lei which had originally been offered. The average yield of bonds sold dropped to 4.19 percent from 4.52 percent in a tender on June 12. It was also below early secondary-market levels at 4.25 percent, which was already a three-month low. A surge in wages in central Europe in the past two years had pushed Romania's inflation to the highest level in the region, at 5.4 percent in annual terms in June. But inflation slowed to 4.6 percent last month. It is still the highest in the region, but the Romanian central bank (NBR) has cut its inflation forecasts and investors have scaled back expectations for further hikes in the bank's benchmark interest rate of 2.5 percent. As a result Romanian government bond yields have retreated from multi-year highs reached a few weeks ago. The yield on bonds sold at auction has declined more than 40 basis points in the past four weeks. "Ongoing disinflation (is) likely to trigger further pricing-out of rate hike expectations and widen the real yield level going forward," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note released before the auction. "In the longer term, though, the looming (Romanian) fiscal risks could begin to weigh significantly on the currency, so we see rather FX than pricing risks for ROMGBs (Romanian bonds) going forward," he added. The leu firmed a quarter of a percent to 4.637 versus the euro by 1319 GMT, touching its strongest level since Aug. 6 when it was knocked by a signal from the NBR that inflation may not rise much further. Other central European currencies eased due to a renewed buying of the dollar in international markets, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting suggested it was on course to further raise interest rates soon. The forint led the weakening, shedding half a percent to trade at 324.4 versus the euro. Regional stock indexes mostly posted modest gains, except for a robust 1.3 percent rise in Warsaw's blue chip index to its highest since the middle of April. Refiner Lotos shares rose by more than 4 percent to a record high, buoyed by technical factors and the company's strong fundamentals, analysts said. Lotos reported a more than threefold jump in second-quarter profit and a surge in revenue earlier this month. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1519 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7350 25.7010 -0.13% -0.75% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.4000 322.8900 -0.47% -4.16% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2853 4.2820 -0.08% -2.54% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6370 4.6484 +0.25% +0.92% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4400 7.4295 -0.14% -0.13% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9700 118.0600 +0.08% +0.45% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1078.37 1073.000 +0.50% +0.02% 0 Budapest 36428.40 36365.90 +0.17% -7.49% Warsaw 2326.12 2295.63 +1.33% -5.49% Bucharest 8191.30 8189.52 +0.02% +5.64% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 868.01 865.26 +0.32% +7.64% > Zagreb 1821.72 1826.29 -0.25% -1.15% Belgrade <.BELEX1 729.93 730.02 -0.01% -3.93% 5> Sofia 633.37 629.47 +0.62% -6.51% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.3950 0.0050 +201bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7070 -0.0110 +199bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1400 -0.0260 +180bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6070 -0.0180 +222bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4980 -0.0040 +278bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1730 -0.0050 +284bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.81 1.95 2.05 1.48 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.43 0.60 0.80 0.18 Poland 1.75 1.78 1.82 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Gareth Jones and David Holmes )