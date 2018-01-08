FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 9:35 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Leu firms, Romanian central bank may hike rates

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * Romanian central bank may start to raise rates, analysts
split
    * Overheating fear may hit bonds if there is no rate
hike-trader
    * Zloty eases, central bank unlikely to encourage rate hike
bets

    By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The leu firmed and
Romanian government bonds trod water on Monday ahead of a
meeting of the country's central bank (NBR) where it may start
to increase interest rates from record low levels.
    The leu had already reached a 2-month high against
the euro in the previous session. Trading at 4.636 at 0826 GMT,
it was off that high, but still slightly firmer from Friday.
    A hike in the 1.75 percent benchmark interest rate would
make the NBR the second central bank in the European Union's
eastern nations to start to lift rates from record low levels,
after two hikes by the Czech central bank (CNB) since August.
    While the CNB has the lowest inflation target in the region
at 2 percent, markets have been gripped by overheating concerns
in Romania where a surge in wages has helped the economy to grow
by a stellar annual 8.8 percent in the third quarter of last
year.
    Between August and November, Romania's annual inflation rate
surged two percentage points to 3.2 percent.
    In a Reuters poll, five analysts expected the bank to hold
fire, while four projected a quarter point hike. 
    "There are concerns that inflation may rise above 5 percent
by the summer and everybody is looking at the central bank, what
they will do," one fixed income trader said.
    "This caused the recent swings in bond yields there... and
worries could boost yields if the central bank does not deliver
a hike," the trader added.
    Romanian 2027-expiry bonds traded at a yield of 4.3 percent,
flat from Friday.
    Elsewhere in the region, the zloty eased 0.2
percent to 4.159, but remained near Friday's six-and-a-half year
highs of 4.143. 
    The region's currencies generally started the year
strengthening, lifted by a rise in risk appetite in global
markets and the prospect of healthy economic growth in Central
Europe.
    The Polish central bank is unlikely to encourage
expectations for interest rate hikes at its meeting on
Wednesday.
    "The zloty will probably not be helped by comments after the
MPC (central bank) meeting," ING analysts said in a note, adding
that correction could weaken the zloty to 4.2 in the next couple
of weeks, even though a big easing is unlikely.  
    The forint also eased slightly.
    New Hungarian data showed that industrial output grew  3.4
percent in annual terms in November, half of analysts' forecast,
but retail sales grew at a robust 6.4 percent rate.
    Czech output growth, at 8.5 percent, exceeded expectations,
similar to a 11.7 billion crown trade surplus in November.
    The crown firmed 0.1 percent.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             0926 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.5360   25.5485    +0.05%    +0.02%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  308.5700  308.5050    -0.02%    +0.76%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.1590    4.1552    -0.09%    +0.42%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6360    4.6367    +0.02%    +0.94%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4350    7.4375    +0.03%    -0.06%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.3500  118.7400    +0.33%    +0.13%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1108.07  1105.320    +0.25%    +2.77%
                                       0            
 Budapest             39886.60  39995.16    -0.27%    +1.29%
 Warsaw                2530.13   2529.55    +0.02%    +2.80%
 Bucharest             7995.08   7985.82    +0.12%    +3.11%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    802.25    802.25    +0.00%    -0.51%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1849.71   1849.71    +0.00%    +0.37%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    753.03    753.03    +0.00%    -0.89%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  686.57    692.24    -0.82%    +1.35%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    0.6420    0.0310   +125bps     +3bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    0.9410    0.0460   +115bps     +4bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.6570    0.0100   +121bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6220    0.0150   +223bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.5080    0.0130   +271bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.2260    0.0020   +278bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                1.05      1.22      1.36      0.00
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.03      0.06      0.10      0.03
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.79      1.89      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by
Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

