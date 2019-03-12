CEE MARKETS-Leu hits 2-week low vs euro in CPI, trade deficit jump

* Romania's inflation picks up more than expected in Feb * Investors await changes in Romanian taxes * Leu easing is unlikely to trigger central bank action By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, March 12 (Reuters) - The leu eased on Tuesday, underperforming other Central European units, after Romania reported a rise in its inflation and trade deficit, which is unlikely to trigger central bank action. A surge in wages across the fast-growing region, which is trying to catch up in living standards with Western Europe, has boosted Romania's trade deficit and consumer prices. Annual inflation has retreated from last year's levels of more than 5 percent, but the rise in February to 3.8 percent from 3.3 in January keeps it above the central bank's 1.5-3.5 percent target range. The trade deficit, fuelled by a rise in the consumption of imported goods, widened by more than 60 percent on the year in January to 1.259 billion euros. The Romanian central bank is unlikely to tighten policy as investors wait for expected changes in new taxes on banks by next week. Romanian asset prices have only partially recovered from a plunge after the new taxes in sectors including banks, aimed to finance increasing government spending, were announced in January. The leu eased 0.2 percent against the euro to 4.755, a 2-week low by 0931 GMT. The Czech crown and the forint were steady. The zloty firmed and tested 5-week highs in its cross with the Romanian currency. Erste group analysts said Romania's inflation could even rise further in March to a peak "amid the recently announced hike in the administered electricity price, higher tobacco prices and the decision by some telecom companies to adjust their prices as a result of the new tax on turnover". "However, we think that inflationary pressures will ease later in 2019 and we see good chances that inflation would re-enter inside the NBR's (central bank's) targeted band," they said in a note. The new tax on bank assets has complicated monetary policy because it has been linked to interbank rates. S&P gave two weeks to Romania on March 2 to appeal its credit rating outlook, changing its policy. A leu fall was consistent with a rise in liquidity in interbank markets where short-term interest rates fell. "Apparently it is all FX-driven again, with the NBR likely to be complacent as long as there is no meaningful upside pressure on the EUR/RON," ING analysts said in a note said. Romanian government bond yields jumped, rising more than Polish and Czech peers which tracked a 1-2 basis point increase in Bunds. Romanian 5-year bonds traded around 4.13 percent, up 9 basis points, while the corresponding Polish yield rose 2 basis points to 2.23 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1031 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6600 25.6650 +0.02% +0.18% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 315.7000 315.6500 -0.02% +1.71% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2994 4.3036 +0.10% -0.23% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7550 4.7475 -0.16% -2.12% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4145 7.4125 -0.03% -0.06% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9500 118.0800 +0.11% +0.30% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1066.08 1059.680 +0.60% +8.06% 0 Budapest 40795.09 40819.55 -0.06% +4.23% Warsaw 2309.22 2300.22 +0.39% +1.43% Bucharest 7918.51 7935.54 -0.21% +7.24% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 872.94 873.24 -0.03% +8.54% > Zagreb 1767.61 1763.53 +0.23% +1.08% Belgrade <.BELEX1 695.86 695.46 +0.06% -8.64% 5> Sofia 583.54 583.73 -0.03% -1.84% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8880 0.1120 +242bps +10bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8020 0.0170 +217bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8940 0.0170 +179bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6140 -0.1110 +214bps -12bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2510 0.0180 +262bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9280 0.0440 +282bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.19 2.25 2.26 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.42 0.62 0.81 0.14 Poland 1.74 1.74 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Angus MacSwan)