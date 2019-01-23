CEE MARKETS-Leu hits record low on tax worry, dovish comments hurt crown

* Leu hits a record low again on worry over new taxes * Investors watch if central bank gets worried over leu * Fx intervention is more likely than rate hike-analysts * Crown weakens on dovish comments from rate setter Holub * Serbian central bank sells euros again to defend dinar (Recasts with crown fall, Serbian central bank intervention, new analyst comment) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Worries over Romania's new taxes sent the leu to another record low on Wednesday, while the crown set a 3-week low after dovish comments from Czech central bank rate setter Tomas Holub. The leu plunged to as low as 4.7985 versus the euro, and was down 0.4 percent from Tuesday's close at 4.756 at 1251 GMT. Before it pierced 4.7 on Friday, some market players had believed the central bank (NBR) would defend that line. Romanian assets came under pressure a month ago, when the government announced new taxes on banks and energy firms to rein in the rising budget deficit, triggering worries over the business environment in the country. The tax on bank assets also complicated monetary policy as it is linked to the level of interbank interest rates. Its exact calculation formulae are not known yet. "It’s becoming rather obvious that the central banks’ tolerance to short-term FX volatility has increased considerably," ING analysts said in a note. While the government is unlikely to withdraw the tax measures, a sharp decline in inflation in the past months makes a NBR interest rate hike unjustified, and with the tax linked to interest rates, a hike could harm banks, analysts said. "Interest rate hikes could be a sub-optimal tool to defend the RON (leu) given the linkage to the bank tax and the possible negative feedback loop to market sentiment," said Societe Generale analyst Jason Daw. Daw said foreign currency reserves of 36 billion euros would allow the NBR to support the leu via market interventions. "However, policy inaction (not using reserves, changing fiscal policy, or introducing other stabilisation policies) could keep the RON under pressure as sentiment is fragile," he added. The crown hit a 3-week low at 25.713 against the euro, to rebound to 25.695 later, still down 0.2 percent. Holub, a former chief of the Czech central bank's monetary department, was quoted as saying the bank could pause its policy tightening despite a weakness of the crown. "Our February’s rate hike (forecast) is now much less certain," KBC analysts said in a note. The dinar was steady at 118.45 against the euro, after the Serbian central bank continued to sell euros in the market to support its currency. The currency has come under pressure from a decline in funds sent home by Serbians working abroad and from seasonal euro payments, rather than the risk of early elections which the government would be poised to win. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1351 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6950 25.6520 -0.17% +0.05% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 318.1800 318.2800 +0.03% +0.91% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2875 4.2845 -0.07% +0.05% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7560 4.7360 -0.42% -2.14% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4380 7.4265 -0.15% -0.38% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.4500 118.4700 +0.02% -0.13% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1019.17 1016.980 +0.22% +3.31% 0 Budapest 40854.73 40963.71 -0.27% +4.38% Warsaw 2389.47 2359.23 +1.28% +4.96% Bucharest 7181.44 7193.28 -0.16% -2.74% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 842.74 840.12 +0.31% +4.78% > Zagreb 1759.25 1761.51 -0.13% +0.60% Belgrade <.BELEX1 699.05 700.53 -0.21% -8.22% 5> Sofia 565.08 567.11 -0.36% -4.94% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7810 -0.0030 +236bps -2bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7260 -0.0110 +204bps -2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8490 -0.0090 +160bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4000 -0.0030 +198bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2410 0.0020 +255bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8520 0.0160 +261bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.14 2.19 2.22 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.31 0.54 0.80 0.14 Poland 1.72 1.72 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bangalore/Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade/Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Mark Potter)