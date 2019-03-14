CEE MARKETS-Leu jumps from six-week lows, bond yields rise at auctions

* Leu gains; central bank may have intervened * Romanian government may alter new taxes * Hungary, Romania sell bonds at increased yields * Forint hits 10-month high, British Brexit vote watched (Adds government bond auctions in Bucharest and Budapest) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, March 14 (Reuters) - The leu rebounded on Thursday from the six-week low it reached late on Wednesday, after what market participants said may have been possible intervention by Romania's central bank. Romanian government bond yields rose to multi-week highs and the finance ministry sold five-year bonds at an average yield of 4.47 percent, up 18 basis points from a sale four weeks ago. Romanian asset prices have been jittery in the three months since the government announced new taxes on various businesses, including banks. The government is expected to work out changes to the levies by next week to prevent a downgrade of its credit rating outlook to negative from stable by Standard & Poor's. The leu gained 0.3 percent against the euro to trade at 4.768 at 0930 GMT, off Wednesday's six-week lows at 4.78. "The historically high turnover (on Wednesday) is supporting the idea of official offers coming in to protect the Romanian leu," Bucharest-based ING Bank analysts said in a note. Romania's overnight ROBOR interbank interest rate was bid at 1.41 percent, unchanged from Wednesday and still near three-month lows. The yield on the five-year benchmark Romanian bond was bid higher by 7 basis points in the secondary market at 4.32 percent. Government bond yields rose 1 to 2 basis points in the region's main markets, tracking Bunds. The Hungarian government sold 106 billion forints ($381.08 million) worth of bonds at its bi-weekly auction and top-up tender, boosting its original 65 billion forint offer. Yields rose from an auction held two weeks ago. But after the sale they retreated by about 1 basis point in the secondary market, indicating that demand remained strong. Regional currencies were mixed as investors waited for a third British parliamentary vote this week on its planned exit from the European Union, this time on whether to delay the March 29 deadline. The forint gained 0.2 percent against the euro to 314.32, setting a 10-month high amid expectations the Hungarian central bank will start to tighten policy at its meeting on March 26. Poland's zloty weakened, trading at 4.3045 versus the euro. In equities markets, the stocks OTP, the region's biggest independent lender which reported record earnings for 2018 two weeks ago, rose more than 1 percent to a record high. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1459 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6740 25.6520 -0.09% +0.13% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 314.3200 314.8500 +0.17% +2.15% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3045 4.3005 -0.09% -0.35% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7660 4.7799 +0.29% -2.35% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4230 7.4163 -0.09% -0.18% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0200 118.1900 +0.14% +0.24% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1068.38 1061.630 +0.64% +8.29% 0 Budapest 41038.05 40887.58 +0.37% +4.85% Warsaw 2314.16 2314.79 -0.03% +1.65% Bucharest 7844.62 7857.52 -0.16% +6.24% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 869.00 874.53 -0.63% +8.05% > Zagreb 1767.37 1767.34 +0.00% +1.06% Belgrade <.BELEX1 707.10 705.47 +0.23% -7.17% 5> Sofia 576.25 578.77 -0.44% -3.06% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8210 0.0190 +236bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7940 0.0070 +218bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.9110 0.0170 +184bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6310 -0.0900 +217bps -10bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2280 0.0040 +261bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8840 0.0190 +281bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.21 2.26 2.28 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.41 0.60 0.80 0.14 Poland 1.74 1.74 1.74 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 278.1600 forints) (Editing by Larry King)