CEE MARKETS-Leu leads currency firming, stocks mostly ease

Sandor Peto, Alan Charlish

    * Leu leads rise as CEE currencies set or test multi-week
highs
    * Hopes help leu for end of uncertainty over bank tax
    * Local factors move stock indexes rather than global gloom

    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The leu led Central
European currencies higher on Wednesday after Romanian Finance
Minister Eugen Teodorovici pledged to end uncertainty over a
bank tax. 
    Regional currencies were helped by a weaker dollar,
hawkish central bank comments from Budapest and hopes that
Britain will not quit the European Union without a deal.

    The Romanian leu touched a two-week high at 4.732
against the euro, before retreating to 4.7415 by 1421 GMT, still
up by 0.4 percent.
    A new tax effective this year would exempt several types of
financial assets, Teodorovici said ahead of a meeting with
banks, which he said could dispel fears and uncertainty.

    Banca Transilvania shares still fell by 3.8
percent after the lender reported a modest rise in 2018 profits.
. 
    Its fall was the main cause of a 1.1 percent decline in
Bucharest's bluechip stock index.
    The region's stock indexes were driven by local factors.
    Prague's index rose by 0.2 percent, lifted by 1.5
percent rise in the shares of MONETA after Home
Credit Group pulled out of a deal to sell its Czech and Slovak
businesses to the Czech bank.
    Budapest's main index fell as OTP Bank
struggled to break through a technical resistance level at
11,850 forints ($42.68) for the third day, ahead of the release
of its fourth-quarter earnings on Friday.
    Regional government bond markets were steady, eyeing
comments from Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the central bank
that in the longer term all Hungarian state debt should be held
by domestic investors.
    Foreign investors currently hold 4.24 trillion forints 
($15.28 billion) worth of forint-denominated government bonds,
about a third of such papers, and most of Hungary's foreign
currency bonds worth about 4.9 trillion forints.
    The forint hits its strongest level since Feb. 1 at 316.16
versus the euro. At 1421 GMT it traded at 316.34, still up 0.1
percent, while the zloty firmed 0.2 percent to 4.316.
    They were buoyed by a weakening of the dollar after Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday stuck to the central
bank's "patient" stance on further interest rate increases.

    "Direction of flows changed on Monday. London banks,
responsible for EURPLN buying for last 2 weeks, have been on the
offer," one Warsaw-based dealer said, adding that hopes for a
delay in Brexit and profit taking helped.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1521 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6600   25.6500    -0.04%    +0.18%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  316.3400  316.6000    +0.08%    +1.50%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3160    4.3254    +0.22%    -0.61%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7415    4.7625    +0.44%    -1.85%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4300    7.4275    -0.03%    -0.27%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.0100  118.1700    +0.14%    +0.25%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1067.46  1065.390    +0.19%    +8.20%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40580.44  40819.08    -0.58%    +3.68%
 Warsaw                2354.66   2365.93    -0.48%    +3.43%
 Bucharest             7688.27   7775.17    -1.12%    +4.13%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    844.13    844.39    -0.03%    +4.96%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1779.86   1782.77    -0.16%    +1.78%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    684.52    680.12    +0.65%   -10.13%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  592.28    591.07    +0.20%    -0.37%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8260    0.0420   +238bps     +4bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.8080   -0.0040   +216bps     -2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9160   -0.0130   +178bps     -4bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6230   -0.0890   +217bps     -9bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2720    0.0180   +262bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8840    0.0210   +275bps     +0bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.26      2.32      2.35      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.38      0.62      0.79      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.74      1.74      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 

($1 = 277.5200 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Toby Chopra)
