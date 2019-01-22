CEE MARKETS-Leu leads fall on growth worries, Romanian taxes

* IMF lowers global growth forecast; effect on CEE limited * Leu leads fall, forint stays near 7 1/2-month high vs euro (Adds leu weakening, analyst comments on leu and region) By Sandor Peto and Aaron Saldanha BUDAPEST/BANGALORE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The leu led a weakening of Central European currencies on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global economic growth. The leu is also under pressure from a widening current account deficit and concern about new taxes on banks and energy companies. The leu reached record lows against the euro by Friday, crossing the 4.7 line that some traders had thought the central bank could defend. It traded at 4.7285 at 1349 GMT on Tuesday, off 4.75 reached in the previous session but weaker by a third of a percent from Monday. Analysts in a Reuters poll early this month projected a fall in the leu to 4.75 by the end of this year. Capital Economics analyst Liam Carson said it could even weaken to 5.0. "Fundamentally, the size of Romania's current account deficit suggests that the currency is over-valued," he said. "And the central bank intervened throughout most of 2018 to prevent the leu from depreciating – that is ultimately unsustainable." Elsewhere, the forint eased 0.2 percent, remainign near the 7 1/2-month high it reached after National Bank of Hungary Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said last week policy might tighten if annual core inflation rose to or above 3 percent. The zloty eased. A drop in Poland's annual retail sales growth to 4.7 percent in December confirmed that the region's robust growth could slow. Pressure on the region's currencies eased somewhat, after s survey showed on Tuesday that the mood among German investors improved unexpectedly in January. That suggested the growth prospects of Europe's largest economy were brightening. Investors in the region will also be watching the European Central Bank's reaction to slowdown fears. The interest rate differential between the euro zone and the United States is now unlikely to narrow markedly, Rabobank analyst Piotr Matys said in a note. "If this proves to be the case, the Polish zloty and other CEE currencies will struggle to gain better traction against the US dollar, which should hold its ground versus the euro," he said, adding that Britain's European Union exit also posed risks. "The UK crashing out from the EU (in an unordered exit) would have serious negative consequences for Poland and other countries from the region," he said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1449 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6130 25.5810 -0.12% +0.37% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 318.2000 317.6500 -0.17% +0.91% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2840 4.2831 -0.02% +0.13% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7285 4.7130 -0.33% -1.58% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4260 7.4265 +0.01% -0.22% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2900 118.4500 +0.14% +0.01% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1015.17 1017.250 -0.20% +2.90% 0 Budapest 40859.67 40893.71 -0.08% +4.40% Warsaw 2356.80 2358.30 -0.06% +3.52% Bucharest 7138.69 7159.24 -0.29% -3.32% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 840.12 845.12 -0.59% +4.46% > Zagreb 1761.27 1761.88 -0.03% +0.71% Belgrade <.BELEX1 700.53 699.87 +0.09% -8.03% 5> Sofia 567.46 567.51 -0.01% -4.54% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7840 0.0210 +237bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7440 -0.0040 +207bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8630 0.0040 +162bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.4030 -0.0050 +199bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2440 -0.0070 +257bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8680 0.0140 +263bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.17 2.23 2.26 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.35 0.63 0.89 0.14 Poland 1.74 1.73 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Larry King)