CEE MARKETS-Leu plunges as Romanian CPI, trade deficit jump

* Romania's inflation picks up more than expected in Feb * Investors await changes in Romanian taxes * Leu easing unlikely to trigger central bank action (Recasts with new comments, graphics, comparison with Poland) By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, March 12 (Reuters) - The leu posted its biggest daily loss in almost two months on Tuesday after Romania reported a rise in its inflation and trade deficit, which is unlikely to trigger central bank action. The outlook is blurred by expected changes to new taxes on sectors including banks launched this year, which have knocked down Romanian asset prices and risk a credit rating outlook downgrade from Standard & Poor's. The leu, well underperforming other Central European currencies, shed a third of a percent against the euro, trading at 4.7635 at 1454 GMT. It earlier touched its weakest level in six weeks at 4.7697. It also set a 5-week low against the zloty. The Polish and Romanian central banks have the same inflation targets of 1.5-3.5 percent, but Poland's inflation has been running below the range, while Romania's own rate rose above it in February, to 3.8 percent. Romania's trade deficit, meanwhile, widened by more than 60 percent on the year in January to 1.259 billion euros ($1.42 billion), fuelled by a rise in the consumption of imported goods. The tax on bank assets has complicated monetary policy because it has been linked to interbank rates (ROBOR). "With inflationary pressures persisting, economic growth slowing, and NBR (central bank) policy flexibility on rates still limited by the bank levy level linked to ROBOR, the central bank dilemma is only getting worse," ING analysts said in a note. "The NBR is likely to accept a weaker leu and short-term inflation overshooting its target, perhaps even at the cost of its credibility, as currency vulnerabilities are on the rise." The leu could remain under pressure from an expected slowdown in economic growth, Romania's widening current account and budget deficits and political uncertainty, Commerzbank analysts said in a note. Romanian government bond yields jumped. Romanian 5-year bond yields were around 4.14 percent, up 10 basis points, while the corresponding Polish yield was steady at 2.22 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1554 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6650 25.6650 +0.00% +0.16% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 315.4300 315.6500 +0.07% +1.79% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2990 4.3036 +0.11% -0.22% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7635 4.7475 -0.34% -2.30% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4180 7.4125 -0.07% -0.11% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1300 118.0800 -0.04% +0.14% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1062.29 1059.680 +0.25% +7.68% 0 Budapest 40784.48 40819.55 -0.09% +4.20% Warsaw 2304.63 2300.22 +0.19% +1.23% Bucharest 7891.76 7935.54 -0.55% +6.88% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 870.21 873.24 -0.35% +8.20% > Zagreb 1766.20 1763.53 +0.15% +0.99% Belgrade <.BELEX1 698.28 695.46 +0.41% -8.32% 5> Sofia 578.23 583.73 -0.94% -2.73% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8050 0.0290 +235bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7910 0.0060 +218bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8880 0.0120 +182bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6070 -0.1180 +215bps -12bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2220 -0.0110 +261bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8830 -0.0010 +282bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.19 2.25 2.26 2.03 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.42 0.61 0.81 0.14 Poland 1.75 1.73 1.75 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Reporting by Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)