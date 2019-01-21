CEE MARKETS-Leu trades near record low as c.bank tender eyed

Bonds News
    * Leu near late Friday record low, stays weaker than
4.7/euro
    * Romanian c.bank may tighten liquidity at deposit auction
    * Forint, Czech crown ease, but stay near multi-month highs
    * Serbian dinar shrugs off possibility of early elections

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The leu traded near record lows
ahead of a Romanian central bank deposit tender on Monday which
may tighten liquidity in markets but is unlikely to ease worries
over new taxes levied this year.
    The leu traded at 4.7055 on Monday, near the
all-time low of 4.7085 it hit in illiquid late trade on Friday.
    It pierced the 4.7 level for the first time ever on Friday,
which some market participants had believed the central bank
would defend.
    Romanian assets have underperformed Central European peers
since the government announced a month ago new levies on the
banking and energy sectors.
    The tax on bank assets has also caused uncertainty over
monetary policy being linked to the level of interbank interest
rates.
    "Risks that the central bank will opt to keep rates stable
due to financial stability considerations increased therefore,"
Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note.
    "In this new setup, RON FX (the leu) will lack sufficient
support from interest rates and could destabilise somewhat," he
added.
    A fast retreat in inflation in the past months across the
region has eased pressure on the bank to increase its interest
rates further.
    But its one-week deposit-taking auction on Monday "could
signal central bank's stance against the current liquidity
surplus backdrop", ING analysts said in a note.
    "The 1M to 1Y (money market) curve became slightly inverted
towards the end of Friday's trading session, reflecting banks'
expectations for higher carry in the short term," they said.
    A new five-year benchmark bond offered at an auction by the
government on Monday was unlikely to generate sufficient demand
for the full amount of bonds offered, they added.
    Elsewhere, the forint and the Czech crown
 eased 0.1 percent against the euro, but stayed near
their strongest levels in several months.
    The forint surged last week after central bank Deputy
Governor Marton Nagy said the bank could start to tighten policy
if core inflation reached or exceeded 3 percent. 
    The crown is buoyed by expectations that the Czech central
bank (CNB) will continue hiking interest rates.
    "Even though we expect the CZK to strengthen at the
beginning of 2019, we doubt that the CNB's expectations will be
met again," analyst Sebastian Petric said in the Raiffeisen
note, adding that the bank could increase its base rate in
February and also in March to fight inflation.
    Elsewhere, the dinar traded a touch firmer at its
90-day moving average, shrugging off street protests against
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and persistent reports that
he considers holding snap elections.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1043 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6000   25.5700    -0.12%    +0.42%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  318.1700  317.8800    -0.09%    +0.92%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2919    4.2905    -0.03%    -0.05%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7055    4.7077    +0.05%    -1.09%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4260    7.4275    +0.02%    -0.22%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.2500  118.4000    +0.13%    +0.04%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1020.78  1020.360    +0.04%    +3.47%
                                       0            
 Budapest             41269.51  41503.91    -0.56%    +5.44%
 Warsaw                2354.94   2377.87    -0.96%    +3.44%
 Bucharest             7184.49   7201.43    -0.24%    -2.70%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    849.49    843.45    +0.72%    +5.62%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1753.48   1759.33    -0.33%    +0.27%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    699.02    699.11    -0.01%    -8.23%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  566.96    567.05    -0.02%    -4.63%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.7630   -0.0760   +235bps     -7bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7890    0.0240   +210bps     +3bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8680    0.0390   +162bps     +5bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.3950   -0.0080   +198bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2390   -0.0020   +255bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8600    0.0110   +261bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.16      2.22      2.25      2.01
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.32      0.60      0.85      0.14
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.73      1.75      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade, Luiza
Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)
