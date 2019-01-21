CEE MARKETS-Leu trades near record low as c.bank tender eyed

* Leu near late Friday record low, stays weaker than 4.7/euro * Romanian c.bank may tighten liquidity at deposit auction * Forint, Czech crown ease, but stay near multi-month highs * Serbian dinar shrugs off possibility of early elections By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The leu traded near record lows ahead of a Romanian central bank deposit tender on Monday which may tighten liquidity in markets but is unlikely to ease worries over new taxes levied this year. The leu traded at 4.7055 on Monday, near the all-time low of 4.7085 it hit in illiquid late trade on Friday. It pierced the 4.7 level for the first time ever on Friday, which some market participants had believed the central bank would defend. Romanian assets have underperformed Central European peers since the government announced a month ago new levies on the banking and energy sectors. The tax on bank assets has also caused uncertainty over monetary policy being linked to the level of interbank interest rates. "Risks that the central bank will opt to keep rates stable due to financial stability considerations increased therefore," Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note. "In this new setup, RON FX (the leu) will lack sufficient support from interest rates and could destabilise somewhat," he added. A fast retreat in inflation in the past months across the region has eased pressure on the bank to increase its interest rates further. But its one-week deposit-taking auction on Monday "could signal central bank's stance against the current liquidity surplus backdrop", ING analysts said in a note. "The 1M to 1Y (money market) curve became slightly inverted towards the end of Friday's trading session, reflecting banks' expectations for higher carry in the short term," they said. A new five-year benchmark bond offered at an auction by the government on Monday was unlikely to generate sufficient demand for the full amount of bonds offered, they added. Elsewhere, the forint and the Czech crown eased 0.1 percent against the euro, but stayed near their strongest levels in several months. The forint surged last week after central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the bank could start to tighten policy if core inflation reached or exceeded 3 percent. The crown is buoyed by expectations that the Czech central bank (CNB) will continue hiking interest rates. "Even though we expect the CZK to strengthen at the beginning of 2019, we doubt that the CNB's expectations will be met again," analyst Sebastian Petric said in the Raiffeisen note, adding that the bank could increase its base rate in February and also in March to fight inflation. Elsewhere, the dinar traded a touch firmer at its 90-day moving average, shrugging off street protests against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and persistent reports that he considers holding snap elections. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1043 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6000 25.5700 -0.12% +0.42% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 318.1700 317.8800 -0.09% +0.92% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2919 4.2905 -0.03% -0.05% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7055 4.7077 +0.05% -1.09% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4260 7.4275 +0.02% -0.22% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2500 118.4000 +0.13% +0.04% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1020.78 1020.360 +0.04% +3.47% 0 Budapest 41269.51 41503.91 -0.56% +5.44% Warsaw 2354.94 2377.87 -0.96% +3.44% Bucharest 7184.49 7201.43 -0.24% -2.70% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 849.49 843.45 +0.72% +5.62% > Zagreb 1753.48 1759.33 -0.33% +0.27% Belgrade <.BELEX1 699.02 699.11 -0.01% -8.23% 5> Sofia 566.96 567.05 -0.02% -4.63% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7630 -0.0760 +235bps -7bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7890 0.0240 +210bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8680 0.0390 +162bps +5bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.3950 -0.0080 +198bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2390 -0.0020 +255bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8600 0.0110 +261bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.16 2.22 2.25 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.60 0.85 0.14 Poland 1.73 1.73 1.75 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)