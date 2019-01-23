Bonds News
January 23, 2019 / 10:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

CEE MARKETS-Leu trades near record lows, central bank looks on

Sandor Peto

7 Min Read

    * Leu trades near record lows on worry over new taxes
    * Investors watch if central bank gets worried over leu
    * Fx intervention is more likely than rate hike-analysts

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Worries over Romania's new
taxes weakened the leu further on Wednesday, which tested record
lows, and as contrary to some expectations the central bank
(NBR) showed no sign it would to defend the currency.
    The leu traded at 4.7525 versus the euro at 0929
GMT, 0.4 percent weaker from Tuesday's close.
    It has set several record lows this week in
brisker-than-usual trade, the latest one late in overnight trade
at 4.776, piercing the 4.7 line which many market participants
had believed the central bank would defend.
    Romanian assets came under pressure a month ago, when the
government announced new taxes on banks and energy firms to rein
in the rising budget deficit, triggering worries over the
business environment in the country.
    The tax on bank assets also complicated monetary policy as
it is linked to the level of interbank interest rates. Its exact
calculation formulae are not known yet.
    Bucharest's stock index eased 0.3 percent on
Wednesday, reflecting a bearish mood in international markets,
moving closer to a 2-year low reached last week.
    Romania's 10-year bond yield traded higher
around 5.1 percent. Its spread over corresponding German
 bonds was close to a seven-year-high.    
    While the government is unlikely to withdraw the tax
measures, a sharp decline in inflation in the past months makes
a NBR interest rate hike unjustified, and with the tax linked to
interest rates, a hike could harm banks, analysts said.
    "Interest rate hikes could be a sub-optimal tool to defend
the RON (leu) given the linkage to the bank tax and the possible
negative feedback loop to market sentiment," said Jason Daw,
analyst of Societe Generale in a note.
    Daw said the foreign currency reserves level of 36 billion
euros would allow the NBR to support the leu via market
interventions.
    "However, policy inaction (not using reserves, changing
fiscal policy, or introducing other stabilization policies)
could keep the RON under pressure as sentiment is fragile," he
added.
    ING analysts said in a note that "NBR' tolerance to
short-term FX volatility has increased considerably".
    They said the leu may get some support from a likely rise in
interbank rates as a new reserve period starts for banks after a
bank holiday on Thursday.
    Erste analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi said a bigger tolerance
for swings did not mean that the bank will fully disregard the
leu.
    "Given that inflation has fallen into the upper part of the
target range only recently, the NBR must also be cautious with
the exchange rate as a big weakening can also push inflation
higher," he said.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1029 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6400   25.6520    +0.05%    +0.26%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  318.2000  318.2800    +0.03%    +0.91%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2878    4.2845    -0.08%    +0.04%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7525    4.7360    -0.35%    -2.07%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4360    7.4265    -0.13%    -0.35%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.3400  118.4700    +0.11%    -0.03%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1017.41  1016.980    +0.04%    +3.13%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40774.59  40963.71    -0.46%    +4.18%
 Warsaw                2376.99   2359.23    +0.75%    +4.41%
 Bucharest             7172.52   7193.28    -0.29%    -2.86%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    842.56    840.12    +0.29%    +4.76%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1760.07   1761.51    -0.08%    +0.64%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    699.63    700.53    -0.13%    -8.15%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  568.92    567.11    +0.32%    -4.30%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8150    0.0320   +240bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7280   -0.0080   +205bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8810    0.0220   +164bps     +2bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.4000   -0.0030   +198bps     -1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.2380   -0.0010   +256bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.8670    0.0310   +263bps     +3bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.14      2.19      2.22      2.01
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.32      0.55      0.80      0.14
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.73      1.74      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
    
 (Additional reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bangalore/Aleksandar
Vasovic in Belgrade/Luiza Ilie in Bucharest
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below