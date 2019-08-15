CEE MARKETS-Markets steady after falls, sentiment still shaky

BUDAPEST, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and stocks steadied on Thursday after falls in the previous session in negative global investor sentiment and on data signalling a slowdown in the eastern region's fast-growing economies. Polish, Romanian and Croatian markets were closed on Thursday for national holidays. "The Hungarian stock market closed yesterday'a session with a significant drop, and even though we could see some positive correction this morning we expect a decline in the longer term," brokerage Equilor said in a note. Signs of Central European economies starting to cool added to negative market sentiment across the region, which has worsened this month amid growing global trade fears. The Hungarian forint is expected to continue trading in a range between 323 and 326 to the euro, with investors focusing on Friday when two rating agencies -- Fitch and Standard and Poor's -- are expected to review Hungary's credit rating, analysts said. At 0800 GMT the forint was flat at 325.52 versus the euro. The Polish zloty fell to a 13-month low on Wednesday. "The zloty has been under significant pressure over the past few weeks, driven in part by sharp declines in the Polish banking equity index," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "The slowdown in Germany is also having some impact, with Polish GDP slowing in 2Q this year." The Polish economy expanded 4.4% year-on-year in the second quarter, down from 4.7% in the previous quarter. Analysts, though, expect Poland and Hungary - where second-quarter growth eased to 4.9% from a 15-year high of 5.3% - to slow in the coming quarters and next year as the eurozone -- and thus Germany -- slows. Hungary expects to introduce two more economic stimulus programs next year as growth slows in the European Union, its main trading partner, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said late last month. Orban's economic policy has focused on maintaining an economic growth rate exceeding the EU average by 2 percentage points. In June, the government announced a first batch of measures, including tax cuts, to boost job creation. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1002 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech 25.9000 25.8700 -0.12% -0.75% crown Hungary 325.5200 325.6300 +0.03% -1.36% forint Polish 4.3769 4.3745 -0.05% -1.99% zloty Romanian 4.7265 4.7226 -0.08% -1.53% leu Croatian 7.3870 7.3873 +0.00% +0.31% kuna Serbian 117.5400 117.7000 +0.14% +0.65% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1032.76 1030.430 +0.23% +4.68% 0 Budapest 40110.58 40137.22 -0.07% +2.48% Warsaw 2078.39 2078.39 +0.00% -8.71% Bucharest 9052.10 9052.10 +0.00% +22.60% Ljubljana 862.89 862.89 +0.00% +7.29% Zagreb 1890.63 1890.63 +0.00% +8.11% Belgrade <.BELEX15 743.06 745.36 -0.31% -2.45% > Sofia 576.96 582.55 -0.96% -2.94% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.1120 0.1050 +199bps +11bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.7540 0.0340 +164bps +3bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.9020 -0.0090 +155bps -1bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.5060 -0.0050 +238bps +0bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.6250 -0.0030 +251bps +0bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.7590 -0.0010 +241bps +0bps R> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 1.98 1.79 1.53 2.14 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.28 0.28 0.32 0.26 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.69 1.61 1.55 1.72 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************** ************ (Reporting by Krisztina Than, Editing by Angus MacSwan)