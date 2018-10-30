CEE MARKETS-MOL helps Budapest stock index buck declines

* Stocks mostly retreat, MOL rises ahead of earnings report * Currencies tread water, tracking euro/dollar By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Expectations for a rise in Hungarian oil group MOL's quarterly profit lifted Budapest's stock index on Tuesday, even though Central European stocks mostly gave up some ground after a rebound on Monday. The region's stock indexes, like euro zone counterparts, were choppy and stayed near their previous closes as some German firms including Lufthansa reported disappointing earnings, while government bonds were little changed. Budapest's stock index was buoyed by a 1.1 percent rise in the shares of MOL, one of the region's leading oil groups. MOL is due to report third-quarter earnings before markets open on Wednesday. A poll of analysts published by business news portal portfolio.hu late on Monday projected a 65-percent year-on-year increase in MOL's after-tax earnings in the third quarter. The shares of Poland's Lotos rose by 2.2 percent after the refiner reported a rise in third-quarter profits, but the Warsaw bourse's blue-chip index still shed 0.3 percent. Central European currencies tracked the euro/dollar rate in rangebound and thin trade, after a weakening on Monday as the euro got hit by uncertainty over German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hold on office. After gaining some ground in early trade, the euro came under pressure from weaker-than-expected third-quarter output growth figures from the euro zone, Central Europe's main trading partner. The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty traded near multi-week lows against the euro at 1010 GMT. The Czech crown was steady at 25.879 versus the euro, near a 2-1/2-month low set in early trade at 25.905. The crown's relative weakness underpins expectations the Czech central bank, the region's most hawkish monetary authority, will continue to increase interest rates at its meeting on Thursday to fight inflation. Its past rate hikes have not been effective in strengthening the crown as international market sentiment has turned against currencies in the EU's emerging markets, but analysts believe higher rates will eventually bolster the currency. Meanwhile, Slovenia released Central Europe's first inflation figure for October. Its annual inflation picked up to 2.3 percent from 2.2 percent in September. Poland's inflation figures, due on Wednesday, are not expected to make the Polish central bank change its loose policy stance, even though they are also expected to show a pick up, analysts said. The forint may come under some pressure, however, if its inflation figures next week do not show a retreat from 3.6 percent in September, one Budapest-based dealer said. "The central bank is unlikely to do any tightening measures this year," the dealer said, adding this expectation could weaken the forint if the inflation figures disappoint. Hungary and Croatia's hopes for credit rating upgrades make their government bonds attractive, Raiffeisen analysts said in a note. "Overall the credit quality of CEE remains strong which allowed the region to outperform Latin America and other EM (emerging market) regions on (a) declining market," they said. Bid yields on Romanian government bonds, which are usually slow to react to news, dipped, even though the government reported a jump in the budget deficit in September. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1110 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.8790 25.8800 +0.00% -1.30% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.9600 324.7000 -0.08% -4.32% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3270 4.3292 +0.05% -3.48% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6665 4.6674 +0.02% +0.28% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4300 7.4305 +0.01% +0.00% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1400 118.2800 +0.12% +0.30% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1049.74 1055.250 -0.52% -2.64% 0 Budapest 36174.09 36110.12 +0.18% -8.13% Warsaw 2098.32 2103.72 -0.26% -14.74% Bucharest 8513.53 8504.83 +0.10% +9.80% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 793.06 801.78 -1.09% -1.65% > Zagreb 1794.11 1789.42 +0.26% -2.65% Belgrade <.BELEX1 736.15 736.29 -0.02% -3.11% 5> Sofia 598.77 602.38 -0.60% -11.61% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5540 0.0390 +221bps +4bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8450 0.0050 +204bps +0bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1480 0.0020 +177bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5530 -0.0020 +221bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4470 0.0290 +264bps +3bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1620 0.0200 +278bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.05 2.20 2.35 1.80 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.60 0.94 0.16 Poland 1.76 1.80 1.86 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Mark Potter)