CEE MARKETS-Most currencies fall as fears of second coronavirus wave weigh

WARSAW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies slipped on Thursday, as mounting worries about a second wave of the coronavirus sapped risk appetite across the globe. The region has seen soaring infections, with the Czech Republic, which has Europe's fastest growing infection rates, reporting a record high number of cases on Thursday along with Poland. "I think that the main reason is that the economic prospects of the region have dimmed recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw. "Since investors are anticipating that western European economies will slow down the currencies here need to compensate for the reduced demand." At 0838 GMT the Polish zloty was 0.70% weaker against the euro at 4.5490, the Czech crown was 0.22% softer at 27.32 and the Hungarian forint lost 0.73% to trade at 365.30. The Romanian leu was little changed at 4.8760. In Hungary, investors were eyeing a one-week deposit tender of the central bank due later in the day, which according to a morning note by Equilor, "could cause intensive movements in the exhange rate of the forint." The forint could weaken ahead of the tender, as traders might try and force the central bank to raise the interest rate on the one-week deposit facility, analysts had said before. The bank raised the interest rate on the facility by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Sept. 24 to prevent an increase in inflation risks, but has kept rates at this level since. Thursday's interest rate decision will be announced at 0950 GMT, with results of the tender due at 1300 GMT. Stock indices across Europe fell on pandemic fears and fading hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus. In the CEE region, the main indices in Prague, Budapest and Warsaw were down between 1.5% and 1.9%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1038 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech <EURCZK= 27.3200 27.2600 -0.22% -6.91% crown > EURHUF= Hungary <EURHUF= 365.300 362.6500 -0.73% -9.35% forint > 0 EURPLN= Polish <EURPLN= 4.5490 4.5170 -0.70% -6.43% zloty > EURRON= Romanian <EURRON= 4.8760 4.8770 +0.02% -1.80% leu > EURHRK= Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5830 7.5785 -0.06% -1.81% kuna > EURRSD= Serbian <EURRSD= 117.500 117.5800 +0.07% +0.06 dinar > 0 % Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 856.11 872.9400 -1.93% -23.26 % .BUX Budapest 32982.7 33496.67 -1.53% -28.43 9 % .WIG20 Warsaw 1640.09 1670.26 -1.81% -23.72 % .BETI Buchares 8848.65 8880.06 -0.35% -11.31 t % .SBITOP Ljubljan <.SBITOP 831.71 835.41 -0.44% -10.17 a > % .CRBEX Zagreb 1607.97 1611.72 -0.23% -20.30 % .BELEX1 Belgrade <.BELEX1 689.46 690.70 -0.18% -14.00 5 5> % .SOFIX Sofia 425.49 425.96 -0.11% -25.11 % Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT=R 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.1020 0.0210 +087bp +5bps R R> s CZ5YT=R 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.5680 -0.0400 +137bp +0bps R R> s CZ10YT= <CZ10YT= 1.0430 0.0280 +167bp +8bps RR 10-year RR> s Poland PL2YT=R 2-year <PL2YT=R -0.0170 -0.0360 +075bp -1bps R R> s PL5YT=R 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.4690 -0.0230 +127bp +2bps R R> s PL10YT= <PL10YT= 1.2460 -0.0230 +187bp +3bps RR 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech 0.27 0.26 0.29 0.35 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.93 0.98 0.98 0.77 Poland 0.17 0.16 0.15 0.22 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************** **************** All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)