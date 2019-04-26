CEE MARKETS-Oil sector shares extend losses as Russian supply problem persists

* Polish and Hungarian oil companies decline * Analysts cite technical factors and crude prices * Tainted Russian crude causes supply disruption in region * Czech crown firms on expected interest rate hike By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - Central European oil sector shares extended losses on Friday as crude prices retreated and Russia prepared for talks with buyers who suspended the imports of its oil. Poland, Germany, Ukraine and Slovakia have suspended imports of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline over quality concerns. Shares in Polish refiners PKN Orlen and Lotos fell 1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively by 0933 GMT while Warsaw's blue-chip index lost 0.1 percent. PKN, Poland's biggest refiner, has shed almost 2 percent in the past two sessions despite reporting higher than expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday. It said the flow of Russian oil could resume in one or two weeks and that it had no plans to tap strategic reserves. Analysts said the fall in the stock towards its lowest level in a month is unlikely to be because of the Russian supply problem. The shares traded slightly below their 200-day moving average while Budapest-based rival MOL was almost 10 percent above its own average despite a retreat from 12-year highs in the past two days. A surge in crude prices this year has eaten into refinery margins, which has hit PKN, while MOL's much bigger upstream business means it is helped by the higher crude prices, analysts said. "MOL's share price is in a correction after a strong rise," said Zsolt Bosnyak, analyst at Equilor Brokerage in Budapest. Oil prices dipped on Friday, which also fuelled a retreat in MOL's price before likely further gains, analysts said, but crude was still on course for its longest run of weekly gains in years, weighing on PKN. "Investors may not assess (PKN's) earnings report with optimism," Erste analyst Tamas Pletser said. In Central Europe's debt markets, Polish government bond prices regained the ground lost after disappointing demand at Thursday's primary auction, with the yield on 10-year paper dropping 3 basis points to 2.892 percent. The Czech crown firmed 0.2 percent to 25.705 versus the euro amid some expectations that the Czech central bank will continue to increase interest rates at its meeting on May 2. The Hungarian central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its meeting on April 30. The forint was steady at 322.1 against the euro, near the 3-and-1/2-month lows set on Thursday at 322.75. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1133 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7050 25.7450 +0.16% +0.01% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.1000 322.2000 +0.03% -0.32% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2897 4.2902 +0.01% -0.00% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7590 4.7573 -0.04% -2.21% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4160 7.4175 +0.02% -0.08% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8600 118.0000 +0.12% +0.37% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1090.02 1085.620 +0.41% +10.49% 0 Budapest 42919.78 43053.87 -0.31% +9.66% Warsaw 2357.11 2358.76 -0.07% +3.54% Bucharest 8416.03 8416.03 +0.00% +13.98% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 887.28 884.85 +0.27% +10.32% > Zagreb 1816.08 1813.34 +0.15% +3.85% Belgrade <.BELEX1 746.26 746.26 +0.00% -2.03% 5> Sofia 573.77 573.77 +0.00% -3.48% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5690 -0.1740 +218bps -17bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7200 0.0060 +216bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8080 -0.0380 +183bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6120 -0.1090 +223bps -11bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2430 -0.0130 +268bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9120 -0.0180 +293bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.23 2.24 2.26 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.44 0.61 0.16 Poland 1.75 1.76 1.77 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by David Goodman)