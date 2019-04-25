CEE MARKETS-Oil stocks reverse gains, Poland halts Russian oil imports

* Oil shares drive Warsaw, Budapest stock indexes lower * Poland suspends Russian crude imports over quality * Technicals rather than crude quality causes share fall-analyst * Strong government bond auction is expected in Warsaw By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 25 (Reuters) - Shares of oil groups PKN Orlen and MOL dragged stock indexes in Warsaw and Budapest lower on Thursday after Poland and Germany suspended imports of Russian crude via a major pipeline, citing poor quality. Warsaw's bluechip index dropped almost 1 percent, led by a 2.3 percent fall in PKN, even though the company reported higher than expected net profits for the first quarter of the year. PKN said it did not expect the halt in oil deliveries to last longer than a week or two, adding that there was no disruption at its Czech refinery. The Czech refinery receives Russian oil via a different pipeline, which is also used by Hungary's MOL. Tamas Pletser, an analyst at Erste in Budapest, said a recent rally in oil company shares had exacerbated Thursday's move lower. "The companies can manage the quality deterioration which is unlikely to last for more than a few days. MOL and other stocks have seen a quite robust rise in the past days and the fall comes after that," Pletser added. MOL stocks fell almost 1 percent to 3,418 forints, retreating from a 12-year high reached on Wednesday. If the stock holds above 3,380 forints, technicals suggest a rise of up to 800 forints over the next year, Erste said in a note. A rise in crude prices this year has supported oil shares, but it has also increased worries about inflation, which has been rising in Central Europe. That, in turn, has weighed on the forint, which tested 3-and-1/2-month lows against the euro, trimming 0.2 percent, dealers said. The National Bank of Hungary, which dropped guidance for gradual monetary tightening a month ago, is unlikely to tighten policy at its meeting on Tuesday, one Budapest-based dealer said. The government's bi-weekly bond auction on Thursday is not expected to generate robust demand and yields could rise slightly relative to secondary market levels, one trader said early in the session. An auction in Poland could however bring strong results with the government offering bonds worth 4-6 billion zlotys while bonds worth 8 billion zlotys expire on Thursday, Santander Bank analysts said in a note. Czech central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora said that he was ready to back a 25-basis-point increase in interest rates at next week's meeting if new economic forecasts support further tightening. But the crown was flat as investors remain split over the odds of a hike. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1025 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7520 25.7480 -0.02% -0.17% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 322.5000 321.8000 -0.22% -0.44% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2968 4.2963 -0.01% -0.17% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7595 4.7580 -0.03% -2.22% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4170 7.4215 +0.06% -0.09% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.9000 118.0000 +0.08% +0.34% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1086.42 1088.970 -0.23% +10.12% 0 Budapest 43189.58 43563.38 -0.86% +10.35% Warsaw 2350.09 2372.33 -0.94% +3.23% Bucharest 8397.45 8370.14 +0.33% +13.73% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 882.77 882.69 +0.01% +9.76% > Zagreb 1812.67 1811.88 +0.04% +3.65% Belgrade <.BELEX1 751.09 749.59 +0.20% -1.39% 5> Sofia 569.57 569.65 -0.01% -4.19% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.5870 -0.2430 +219bps -24bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7190 0.0100 +215bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8460 -0.0060 +186bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6090 -0.1080 +222bps -11bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2370 0.0110 +267bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.9050 0.0090 +292bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.19 2.21 2.20 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.43 0.59 0.16 Poland 1.74 1.75 1.76 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)