February 20, 2019 / 11:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-Output jump fails to lift zloty as Europe growth concerns bite

Sandor Peto, Alicja Ptak

    * Polish Jan industrial output rises more than expected
    * Zloty eases despite recent solid Polish economic data
    * Euro zone growth slowdown weighs on CEE currencies
    * Polish 10-year bond yield tests more than 2-year low

    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The zloty eased on
Wednesday as broad concerns about an economic slowdown in Europe
kept a lid on Central European currencies, offsetting data
showing strong growth in Polish industrial output.
    Polish output grew 6.1 percent in annual terms in January,
contrasting with a gloomy PMI manufacturing activity survey for
the same month released earlier.
    Other Polish data, including Tuesday's corporate wage and
employment figures, also suggested stronger-than-expected
economic activity.
    Still, the zloty eased to its weakest levels
against the euro since October at 4,3432. At 1009 GMT it traded
at 4.3396, down 0.15 percent.
    The Czech crown and the Hungarian forint
were both flat at 25.69 and 317.7 to the euro, respectively.
    While progress in China-U.S. trade talks boosted the yuan
, various other factors drove down other emerging market
currencies like the Turkish lira, the Russian rouble
 and the South African rand.
    "(At the beginning of the year) investors were euphoric,
they wanted to take new positions and emerging markets were
always working," said Marcin Zawislak, dealer at Santander Bank
Polska. "Right now we see a correction."
    The key local factor weighing on Central European currencies
is the region's dependence on growth in the euro zone which is
slowing down, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analysts said in a
note.
    "(Interest rate) hikes largely played out in both CZK rates
and FX, and they may well never happen in Poland," they said,
adding that Hungary was an exception as the Hungarian central
bank (NBH) "is turning hawkish despite the global dovish turn".
    "PLN/HUF started moving lower, and the forint may
continue stronger once the NBH moves in March," they said.
    In Romania, new taxes on the energy and bank sectors and an
economic slowdown as well as other policy changes have been
additional drags on markets.
    The leu set a three-week low against the euro.
Trading at 4.7575, it was down 0.2 percent, even though the
overnight ROBOR interbank rate was the highest in
months.
    Dealers, however, said that volatility in the leu was not
unusually high.
    Romania's government altered judicial legislation via
emergency decree on Tuesday, prompting criticism from the
president that the move would weaken prosecutors while
tightening political control over the judiciary.
    In equity markets, stocks were mixed, while government bond
yields eased ahead of the publication of minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's latest meeting.
    Poland's 10-year bond yield  tested its lowest
levels since the middle of 2016, dropping by 2 basis points to
2.6455 percent.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1109 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6900   25.6900    +0.00%    +0.07%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  317.7000  317.6500    -0.02%    +1.07%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3396    4.3330    -0.15%    -1.15%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7575    4.7480    -0.20%    -2.18%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4120    7.4125    +0.01%    -0.03%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.1500  118.0700    -0.07%    +0.13%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1068.20  1065.630    +0.24%    +8.28%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40461.57  40560.44    -0.24%    +3.38%
 Warsaw                2335.07   2322.41    +0.55%    +2.57%
 Bucharest             7741.91   7728.30    +0.18%    +4.85%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    840.78    847.58    -0.80%    +4.54%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1770.57   1767.47    +0.18%    +1.24%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    669.63    673.21    -0.53%   -12.09%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  578.27    578.10    +0.03%    -2.72%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.9520    0.1500   +252bps    +15bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7860   -0.0720   +217bps     -8bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8550   -0.0240   +176bps     -2bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5560   -0.0970   +213bps    -10bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1550    0.0030   +254bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.6730    0.0090   +258bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.08      2.11      2.13      2.02
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.36      0.55      0.74      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.72      1.71      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest
Editing by Susan Fenton)
