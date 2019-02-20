CEE MARKETS-Output jump fails to lift zloty as Europe growth concerns bite

* Polish Jan industrial output rises more than expected * Zloty eases despite recent solid Polish economic data * Euro zone growth slowdown weighs on CEE currencies * Polish 10-year bond yield tests more than 2-year low By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The zloty eased on Wednesday as broad concerns about an economic slowdown in Europe kept a lid on Central European currencies, offsetting data showing strong growth in Polish industrial output. Polish output grew 6.1 percent in annual terms in January, contrasting with a gloomy PMI manufacturing activity survey for the same month released earlier. Other Polish data, including Tuesday's corporate wage and employment figures, also suggested stronger-than-expected economic activity. Still, the zloty eased to its weakest levels against the euro since October at 4,3432. At 1009 GMT it traded at 4.3396, down 0.15 percent. The Czech crown and the Hungarian forint were both flat at 25.69 and 317.7 to the euro, respectively. While progress in China-U.S. trade talks boosted the yuan , various other factors drove down other emerging market currencies like the Turkish lira, the Russian rouble and the South African rand. "(At the beginning of the year) investors were euphoric, they wanted to take new positions and emerging markets were always working," said Marcin Zawislak, dealer at Santander Bank Polska. "Right now we see a correction." The key local factor weighing on Central European currencies is the region's dependence on growth in the euro zone which is slowing down, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analysts said in a note. "(Interest rate) hikes largely played out in both CZK rates and FX, and they may well never happen in Poland," they said, adding that Hungary was an exception as the Hungarian central bank (NBH) "is turning hawkish despite the global dovish turn". "PLN/HUF started moving lower, and the forint may continue stronger once the NBH moves in March," they said. In Romania, new taxes on the energy and bank sectors and an economic slowdown as well as other policy changes have been additional drags on markets. The leu set a three-week low against the euro. Trading at 4.7575, it was down 0.2 percent, even though the overnight ROBOR interbank rate was the highest in months. Dealers, however, said that volatility in the leu was not unusually high. Romania's government altered judicial legislation via emergency decree on Tuesday, prompting criticism from the president that the move would weaken prosecutors while tightening political control over the judiciary. In equity markets, stocks were mixed, while government bond yields eased ahead of the publication of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting. Poland's 10-year bond yield tested its lowest levels since the middle of 2016, dropping by 2 basis points to 2.6455 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1109 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6900 25.6900 +0.00% +0.07% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 317.7000 317.6500 -0.02% +1.07% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3396 4.3330 -0.15% -1.15% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7575 4.7480 -0.20% -2.18% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4120 7.4125 +0.01% -0.03% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1500 118.0700 -0.07% +0.13% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1068.20 1065.630 +0.24% +8.28% 0 Budapest 40461.57 40560.44 -0.24% +3.38% Warsaw 2335.07 2322.41 +0.55% +2.57% Bucharest 7741.91 7728.30 +0.18% +4.85% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 840.78 847.58 -0.80% +4.54% > Zagreb 1770.57 1767.47 +0.18% +1.24% Belgrade <.BELEX1 669.63 673.21 -0.53% -12.09% 5> Sofia 578.27 578.10 +0.03% -2.72% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.9520 0.1500 +252bps +15bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7860 -0.0720 +217bps -8bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8550 -0.0240 +176bps -2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5560 -0.0970 +213bps -10bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1550 0.0030 +254bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.6730 0.0090 +258bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.08 2.11 2.13 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.36 0.55 0.74 0.15 Poland 1.73 1.72 1.71 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest Editing by Susan Fenton)