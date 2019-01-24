CEE MARKETS-PKN knocks Warsaw stock index off 11-month high

* PKN Orlen shares fall knocks Warsaw index into the red * Initially Warsaw led moderate gains ahead of ECB meeting * Growth, weaker dollar drive CEE stocks higher -analysts (Adds retreat of Warsaw's stock index on PKN Orlen plunge, new analyst comments) By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - PKN Orlen shares plunged on Thursday, after the Polish oil group reported lower-then-expected fourth-quarter earnings, knocking Warsaw's stock index from an 11-month high.] A 5 percent drop in PKN shares dragged the bluechip index a third of a percent below Wednesday's close by 1149 GMT. Earlier, the Polish index led cautious gains in Central Europe's main bourses ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting. Prague's index reached a five-week high and retained its 0.2 percent gain. Budapest's bluechip index rose by 0.4 percent, shrugging off a one-week strike which started at the Hungarian unit of car maker Audi for higher wages. Regional currencies were mostly slightly weaker ahead of the closely-watched ECB meeting, with the forint shedding 0.2 percent against the euro, drifting further off the 7-1/2-month highs reached on Monday. The euro zone is central Europe's main trade partner, and the region's investors will closely watch whether the ECB acknowledges a slowdown in economic growth in the bloc or raises prospects of a delay in the start of rate tightening that has been projected for the autumn. "One could argue that the overall message from the ECB will not be sufficiently dovish to weigh significantly on the euro and on the CEE currencies," Rabobank analyst Piotr Matys said in a note. "That said, the market has already pushed back its expectations for the ECB's first hike," he said, adding that if the ECB still signals that a rate hike could come in September, investors could interpret that as a polixy mistake and sell the euro and Central European currencies. Faster growth in Central Europe's slowing, but still robust growth helps its equities, said Zoltan Torok, analyst of Equilor brokerage in Budapest. "Developed economies like Germany and France are slowing, but Poland's and Hungary's prospects are quite good... and that can explain a good performance of their equities," he said. Marcin Gatarz, head of research at Pekao Investment Banking in Warsaw, said the relative weakness of the dollar this year, rather than fundamentals, was driving the gains in stocks. Last year a dollar rally led to capital withdrawals from emerging markets in Central Europe and elsewhere. Warsaw's stock index has been the region's top performer this year, firming about 5.5 percent since the end of 2018. Budapest's stock index, which reached a one-year high last week, is up 4.7 percent so far this year. The zloty eased a touch to 4.2941 versus the euro as investors continued to digest Wednesday's mixed comments from Polish rate setters. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1249 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7020 25.6900 -0.05% +0.02% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 318.7000 318.1500 -0.17% +0.75% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2941 4.2915 -0.06% -0.10% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7685 4.7710 +0.05% -2.40% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4340 7.4365 +0.03% -0.32% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3800 118.4600 +0.07% -0.07% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1023.45 1021.650 +0.18% +3.74% 0 Budapest 40990.83 40818.69 +0.42% +4.73% Warsaw 2399.13 2407.09 -0.33% +5.38% Bucharest 7141.56 7141.56 +0.00% -3.28% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 838.91 842.67 -0.45% +4.31% > Zagreb 1751.73 1755.51 -0.22% +0.17% Belgrade <.BELEX1 701.00 699.05 +0.28% -7.97% 5> Sofia 568.76 562.86 +1.05% -4.32% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.8810 0.1310 +246bps +13bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7350 0.0140 +208bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8630 0.0060 +166bps +3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.3830 -0.0140 +196bps -2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.1980 -0.0180 +254bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8220 -0.0140 +262bps +1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.10 2.17 2.20 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.29 0.55 0.81 0.14 Poland 1.74 1.74 1.73 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by John Stonestreet/Keith Weir)