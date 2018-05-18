CEE MARKETS-Poland leads bond yields retreat despite surge in wages

* Bond yields mostly decline as U.S. yield rise stalls * Poland leads yield fall despite 7.8 pct rise in wages * Wage data does not change cbank policy-analysts By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goclowski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 18 (Reuters) - Central European government bonds mostly firmed on Friday as a rally in U.S. yields stalled, overshadowing local factors such as figures showing a jump in Polish wages in April. A rise in U.S. debt market yields and a firming of the dollar caused selling and repricing of assets in emerging markets, including Central Europe, earlier this month. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield got stuck a tad above 3.1 percent on Friday, and the dollar around the 1.18 rate against the euro. Currencies in the European Union's eastern wing closely tracked the euro/dollar. The forint and the zloty, the region's most liquid currencies, gave up most of their early gains versus the euro by 0858 GMT, while the Czech crown traded 0.2 percent stronger at 25.573. Polish government bonds outperformed regional peers, with the yield on the 10-year paper dropping 4 basis points to 32.8 percent. The zloty, trading at 4.2958, continued to test the 4.3 level, which it already pierced four days ago, setting a 7-month low. It shrugged off strong April wage figures. Polish corporate wages rose 7.8 percent in annual terms, compared with analysts' 7.1 percent forecast. The figures may signal that inflation pressure will prove higher than the Polish central bank expects, analysts said. "(But they) do not change anything (in the market) as we are now two days after the MPC (the central bank) sitting, which maintained its dovish rhetoric," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial markets analyst at Bank Millennium. The bank's Governor Adam Glapinksi reaffirmed on Wednesday, that he saw no reason to change record-low interest rates until the end of 2019 or even longer. The rising trend in U.S. interest rates keeps the zloty under pressure, but the weakened currency, rising fuel prices and the strong labour market could still lead to more inflation and a rate hike within 12 months, KBC analysts said in a note. "Therefore our medium-term outlook for the zloty remains positive," they added. Hungary's central bank is also expected to confirm its loose policy stance at its meeting on Tuesday. It will be closely watched for any comment on this month's rise in both short- and long-term market interest rates and a curve steepening, which widened the spread of 10-year bond yields over Bunds by about 50 basis points, traders said. "All that is against the bank's objectives. If they do not say anything, I can imagine a further rise in market rates," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The 10-year paper traded at 3.05 percent, off Thursday's peak at 3.1 percent, the highest level in almost one year. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1058 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5730 25.6160 +0.17% -0.12% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 317.4000 317.4800 +0.03% -2.04% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2958 4.2962 +0.01% -2.78% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6350 4.6369 +0.04% +0.96% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3830 7.3820 -0.01% +0.64% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0500 118.1500 +0.08% +0.38% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1107.01 1107.390 -0.03% +2.68% 0 Budapest 37675.41 37538.04 +0.37% -4.32% Warsaw 2244.35 2255.78 -0.51% -8.81% Bucharest 8488.93 8511.49 -0.27% +9.48% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 898.59 898.81 -0.02% +11.44% > Zagreb 1856.23 1845.70 +0.57% +0.72% Belgrade <.BELEX1 745.14 744.24 +0.12% -1.93% 5> Sofia 648.70 649.98 -0.20% -4.24% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.8750 0.0840 +143bps +9bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.3320 0.0380 +135bps +5bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8700 -0.0070 +124bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6220 -0.0100 +218bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5280 -0.0200 +254bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2800 -0.0360 +265bps -3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.00 1.15 1.28 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.07 0.10 0.44 0.00 Poland 1.74 1.77 1.83 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Louise Heavens)