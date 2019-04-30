CEE MARKETS-Polish and German CPIs, euro rebound boost currencies, bond yields

* Euro rebound helps CEE currencies, Polish CPI jumps * Forint trades near lows as central bank holds fire * Upside Polish, German CPI surprises fuel worry in Budapest * Hungarian, Polish government bond yields rise (Recasts with Hungarian central bank decisions, new comments, rise in bond yields) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 30 (Reuters) - The forint failed to benefit from weakness in the dollar and hovered near multi-month lows against the euro as the National Bank of Hungary kept interest rates and its rhetoric unchanged on Tuesday. The bank said inflation, which rose near the top of its 2-4 percent target range in March, could stay volatile, fuelled by robust domestic demand but dampened by international economic weakness. Hungarian data was released on Tuesday, showing a 12.1 percent annual rise in gross wages underpinned domestic price pressures. But optimism that imported inflation could be low was not underpinned by April data from Poland, Central Europe's biggest economy, and Germany, a key trade partner for the region. German inflation accelerated to 2.1 percent, above the European Central bank's target. Polish inflation picked up much more than expected, to 2.2 percent. "It is likely that rising inflation on both core and non-core components, together with ongoing fiscal stimulus, will feed into a narrative of higher rates," Morgan Stanley analyst Pasquale Diana said in a note. But Diana said he would continue to downplay this narrative "as we just do not see a majority on the NBP (National Bank of Poland) for a rate hike to happen on our forecast horizon". The zloty still firmed 0.1 percent to 4.2872 versus the euro. The crown firmed by 0.15 percent to 25.653. It was helped by a selling of the dollar, a rebound of the euro from last week's 2-year lows versus the greenback, and expectations that the Czech National Bank could raise its main interest rate to 2 percent on Thursday, ending a recent pause in a two-year tightening cycle. The forint, however, set a 3-and-a-half-month low versus the crown and traded near multi-month lows versus the euro and near a 2-year low against the dollar. "The worry is that inflation could rise even further," one Budapest-based dealer said, adding that the NBH was unlikely to act any time soon to stop the rise. Takarekbank analysts said in a note that a slow and gradual tightening in interbank forint liquidity and some rise in the NBH's overnight deposit rate of -0.05 percent remained on the cards. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield rose 5 basis points to 3.28 percent and Poland's corresponding yield increased 6 basis points to 2.9875 percent. "Analysts can be wrong about inflation: German and Polish figures came in higher than expected, and now the fear is that Hungary may repeat that," one fixed income trader said. "The NBH is behind the curve." CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1529 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6530 25.6920 +0.15% +0.21% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.3500 323.4400 +0.03% -0.70% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2872 4.2925 +0.12% +0.06% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7589 4.7560 -0.06% -2.20% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4140 7.4163 +0.03% -0.05% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0000 117.9550 -0.04% +0.25% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1073.38 1070.230 +0.29% +8.80% 0 Budapest 42525.09 42469.84 +0.13% +8.65% Warsaw 2329.41 2368.08 -1.63% +2.32% Bucharest 8417.72 8416.03 +0.02% +14.00% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 887.95 884.69 +0.37% +10.41% > Zagreb 1836.43 1828.51 +0.43% +5.01% Belgrade <.BELEX1 744.04 746.26 -0.30% -2.32% 5> Sofia 576.36 573.77 +0.45% -3.04% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6220 -0.1570 +221bps -17bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7750 0.0250 +216bps -1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8820 0.0130 +184bps -3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6920 0.0600 +228bps +5bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3370 0.0690 +273bps +4bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.0100 0.0610 +296bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.25 2.26 2.26 2.04 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.33 0.48 0.68 0.16 Poland 1.76 1.78 1.82 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean and Ed Osmond)