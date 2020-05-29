CEE MARKETS-Polish bank stocks extend losses, reeling from surprise rate cut

By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, May 29 (Reuters) - Central European stocks eased amid increasing U.S.-China tensions, with Polish bank shares extending losses after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates for a third time on Thursday in a bid to help the coronavirus-hit economy. The surprise 40-basis-point cut in the key rate to 0.1% drove down bond yields and Polish bank shares. However, the zloty held up and was steady at 4.4469 to the euro at 0820 GMT on Friday. Stocks of Pekao SA Bank traded 2.2% lower, underperforming the Warsaw index which was down 0.6%, while Santander Bank Polska was down 3.3%, still reeling from the rate cut which could dent banks' profits. "Perhaps the currency market is mistakenly assuming that this is an emergency cut due to the corona crisis, which will be reversed later," Commerzbank said in a note. "However, we believe that interest rates will remain at zero for a long time, which will lead to a clearly negative real interest rate, as in Hungary, and will put pressure on the zloty." Poland now has a more dovish stance than the National Bank of Hungary, which used to be the region's most dovish central bank. In Hungary analysts see no change in either the 0.9% base rate or the overnight deposit rate through to the end of next year. The forint was flat at 349 to the euro, around the level it has been at for weeks. Investors continued to puzzle over the unexpected resignation of NBH deputy governor Marton Nagy on Thursday. For years, Nagy was widely seen as the mastermind behind the bank's monetary policy, financial stability and lending programmes, and the face of Hungarian monetary policy as he frequently met foreign investors in Budapest and London. "The market reaction is modest, but uncertainty over the monetary policy outlook has increased as in the eyes of investors Nagy was the operative head of monetary policy at the bank," CIB Bank analysts said in a note on Friday. Romania's central bank will give new inflation forecasts later on Friday and policymakers could also hold a rate-setting meeting. A majority of analysts polled by Reuters in early May expected the bank to hold the benchmark rate at 2%, but those expectations might have shifted after Governor Mugur Isarescu said in a statement the bank was seeking to keep the exchange rate stable while gradually lowering rates. Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds dropped in April, finance ministry data showed on Friday. Still, the market has been boosted in that time by local demand from banks and real money funds as the central bank (CNB) has slashed its key repo rate by 200 basis points to 0.25% since March. The yield on short-dated 2-year paper has dropped to 0.095% from 1.72% since the start of March. Markets are a bit hesitant now on how much further rates will go, although the Polish rate cut prompted some bets Czech rates could go lower, a dealer said. Stock markets across the region traded lower as investors waited to see how the U.S. would respond to China's security law on Hong Kong. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1001 CET CURRENCIE S Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech 27.0100 26.9350 -0.28% -5.84% crown Hungary 349.0000 348.9500 -0.01% -5.12% forint Polish 4.4469 4.4480 +0.02% -4.28% zloty Romanian 4.8425 4.8421 -0.01% -1.12% leu Croatian 7.5910 7.5883 -0.04% -1.92% kuna Serbian 117.5100 117.5900 +0.07% +0.05% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague 898.96 901.6200 -0.30% -19.42% Budapest 36144.25 36340.47 -0.54% -21.57% Warsaw 1710.71 1718.45 -0.45% -20.44% Bucharest 8696.66 8768.80 -0.82% -12.84% Ljubljana 830.62 829.85 +0.09% -10.29% Zagreb 1627.74 1626.84 +0.06% -19.32% Belgrade <.BELEX15 668.88 668.65 +0.03% -16.57% > Sofia 453.24 453.76 -0.11% -20.22% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.1670 0.0650 +079bps +6bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 0.3790 -0.0760 +100bps -7bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.7870 0.0380 +122bps +5bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 0.2020 -0.0130 +083bps -2bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 0.6930 -0.0100 +131bps -1bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.1760 0.0000 +161bps +1bps R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 0.27 0.27 0.28 0.34 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.82 0.79 0.75 0.93 BUBOR=> Poland < 0.25 0.21 0.23 0.68 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes *************************************************** *********** (Reporting by Krisztina Than, Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Kirsten Donovan)