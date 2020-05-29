Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Polish bank stocks extend losses, reeling from surprise rate cut

    By Krisztina Than
    BUDAPEST, May 29 (Reuters) - Central European stocks eased
amid increasing U.S.-China tensions, with Polish bank shares
extending losses after the central bank unexpectedly cut
interest rates for a third time on Thursday in a bid to help the
coronavirus-hit economy.
    The surprise 40-basis-point cut in the key rate to 0.1%
drove down bond yields and Polish bank shares. 
    However, the zloty held up and was steady at
4.4469 to the euro at 0820 GMT on Friday. 
    Stocks of Pekao SA Bank traded 2.2% lower,
underperforming the Warsaw index which was down 0.6%,
while Santander Bank Polska was down 3.3%, still
reeling from the rate cut which could dent banks' profits.
    "Perhaps the currency market is mistakenly assuming that
this is an emergency cut due to the corona crisis, which will be
reversed later," Commerzbank said in a note.
     "However, we believe that interest rates will remain at
zero for a long time, which will lead to a clearly negative real
interest rate, as in Hungary, and will put pressure on the
zloty."
    Poland now has a more dovish stance than the National Bank
of Hungary, which used to be the region's most dovish central
bank. In Hungary analysts see no change in either the 0.9% base
rate or the overnight deposit rate through to the end of next
year.
    The forint was flat at 349 to the euro, around the
level it has been at for weeks.
    Investors continued to puzzle over the unexpected
resignation of NBH deputy governor Marton Nagy on Thursday.
    For years, Nagy was widely seen as the mastermind behind the
bank's monetary policy, financial stability and lending
programmes, and the face of Hungarian monetary policy as he
frequently met foreign investors in Budapest and London.

    "The market reaction is modest, but uncertainty over the
monetary policy outlook has increased as in the eyes of
investors Nagy was the operative head of monetary policy at the
bank," CIB Bank analysts said in a note on Friday.
    Romania's central bank will give new inflation forecasts
later on Friday and policymakers could also hold a rate-setting
meeting. 
    A majority of analysts polled by Reuters in early May
expected the bank to hold the benchmark rate at 2%, but those
expectations might have shifted after Governor Mugur Isarescu
said in a statement the bank was seeking to keep the exchange
rate stable while gradually lowering rates.
    Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds dropped in April,
finance ministry data showed on Friday.   
    Still, the market has been boosted in that time by local
demand from banks and real money funds as the central bank (CNB)
has slashed its key repo rate by 200 basis points to 0.25% since
March. The yield on short-dated 2-year paper has
dropped to 0.095% from 1.72% since the start of March.
    Markets are a bit hesitant now on how much further rates
will go, although the Polish rate cut prompted some bets Czech
rates could go lower, a dealer said.
    Stock markets across the region traded lower as investors
waited to see how the U.S. would respond to China's security law
on Hong Kong.
            CEE        SNAPSHOT    AT                         
            MARKETS               1001 CET            
                       CURRENCIE                              
                       S                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                       bid        close     change    in 2020
 Czech                   27.0100   26.9350    -0.28%    -5.84%
 crown                                                
 Hungary                349.0000  348.9500    -0.01%    -5.12%
 forint                                               
 Polish                   4.4469    4.4480    +0.02%    -4.28%
 zloty                                                
 Romanian                 4.8425    4.8421    -0.01%    -1.12%
 leu                                                  
 Croatian                 7.5910    7.5883    -0.04%    -1.92%
 kuna                                                 
 Serbian                117.5100  117.5900    +0.07%    +0.05%
 dinar                                                
 Note:      calculated from                 1800 CET          
 daily                                                
 change                                               
                                                              
                       Latest     Previous  Daily     Change
                                  close     change    in 2020
 Prague                   898.96  901.6200    -0.30%   -19.42%
 Budapest               36144.25  36340.47    -0.54%   -21.57%
 Warsaw                  1710.71   1718.45    -0.45%   -20.44%
 Bucharest               8696.66   8768.80    -0.82%   -12.84%
 Ljubljana                830.62    829.85    +0.09%   -10.29%
 Zagreb                  1627.74   1626.84    +0.06%   -19.32%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX15     668.88    668.65    +0.03%   -16.57%
            >                                         
 Sofia                    453.24    453.76    -0.11%   -20.22%
                                                              
                       Yield      Yield     Spread    Daily
                       (bid)      change    vs Bund   change
                                                      in
 Czech                                                spread
 Republic                                             
   2-year   <CZ2YT=RR     0.1670    0.0650   +079bps     +6bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <CZ5YT=RR     0.3790   -0.0760   +100bps     -7bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <CZ10YT=R     0.7870    0.0380   +122bps     +5bps
            R>                                        
 Poland                                                       
   2-year   <PL2YT=RR     0.2020   -0.0130   +083bps     -2bps
            >                                         
   5-year   <PL5YT=RR     0.6930   -0.0100   +131bps     -1bps
            >                                         
   10-year  <PL10YT=R     1.1760    0.0000   +161bps     +1bps
            R>                                        
            FORWARD                                           
                       3x6        6x9       9x12      3M
                                                      interban
                                                      k
 Czech Rep          <       0.27      0.27      0.28      0.34
            PRIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary            <       0.82      0.79      0.75      0.93
            BUBOR=>                                   
 Poland             <       0.25      0.21      0.23      0.68
            WIBOR=>                                   
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                                
 quotes                                               
 ***************************************************          
 ***********                                          
 

    

 (Reporting by Krisztina Than, Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza
Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
