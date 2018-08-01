CEE MARKETS-Polish bond yields ease, manufacturing mood sours in July

* Czech, Polish July PMIs show some slowdown in economic activity * Polish bond yields drop, bucking rise in euro zone, CEE * Forint retreats from seven-week high as dollar gains By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Polish government bond yields dropped on Wednesday, bucking a rise in euro zone yields, after the finance ministry said on Tuesday that it would not sell bonds in August, apart from a switch tender. The yield on Poland's 10-year government bonds was bid lower by 5 basis points at 3.14 percent. The corresponding Bund yield was up 3 basis points at 0.47 percent Yields in the euro zone and Central Europe mostly rose, driven by a jump in Japan's 10-year yield after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said yields would be allowed to move more flexibly. Czech and Hungarian 10-year yields rose 1 to 2 basis points. Czech five- and two-year yields rose 6 to 7 basis points. The Czech central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the fifth time since August 2017 at its meeting on Thursday, to fight a pick-up in inflation and create room in its interest rates in case of a possible economic slowdown. The region's economies have been growing robustly, at rates around 4 percent. July PMI manufacturing sentiment indices released on Wednesday showed some slowdown in economic activity in the Czech Republic and Poland. The figures did not change expectations for Czech rate hikes to come and for continued loose monetary policy in Poland, which reported 2 percent annual inflation for July on Tuesday, well within the central bank's 1.5 to 3.5 percent target range. The Czech crown remained stuck near 25.6 to the euro. The forint retreated from Wednesday's seven-week lows, to trade at 321.24, weaker by 0.3 percent. In slow holiday-time trading in the region, the forint is unlikely to strengthen past the 320 line or weaken beyond 323 in the next days, one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "It is moved by the euro/dollar cross now, weakening as the dollar has firmed," the dealer added. Regional currencies rebounded in the past weeks from months of weakening caused by flows into the dollar, which rallied in the second quarter. Wednesday's slightly more negative global sentiment, also marred by global trade war fears, may mean that yields will rise 1 to 2 basis points at Hungary's bond auctions on Thursday relative to the current secondary market levels, one fixed income trader said. Hungary's 10-year bonds trade at yields around 3.24 percent. The region's equity indices were mixed, with their daily change not exceeding a third of a percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1043 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5870 25.5890 +0.01% -0.18% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.2400 320.3500 -0.28% -3.21% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2742 4.2758 +0.04% -2.29% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6260 4.6215 -0.10% +1.16% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3990 7.4010 +0.03% +0.42% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.8900 118.0000 +0.09% +0.52% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1093.82 1092.340 +0.14% +1.45% 0 Budapest 35850.51 35742.06 +0.30% -8.96% Warsaw 2299.12 2302.13 -0.13% -6.59% Bucharest 7998.18 7977.74 +0.26% +3.15% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 888.16 887.47 +0.08% +10.14% > Zagreb 1814.71 1820.01 -0.29% -1.53% Belgrade <.BELEX1 737.95 738.97 -0.14% -2.88% 5> Sofia 633.61 634.03 -0.07% -6.47% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.3050 0.0670 +188bps +6bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7730 0.0620 +194bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2140 0.0130 +174bps -1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6230 -0.0170 +219bps -3bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4960 -0.0390 +266bps -6bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1370 -0.0500 +267bps -8bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.44 1.65 1.77 1.22 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.35 0.57 0.77 0.17 Poland 1.75 1.77 1.82 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)