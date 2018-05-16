CEE MARKETS-Polish bonds rebound, central bank seen holding fire

* Polish central bank seen reiterating loose policy stance * Polish 10-year bond yield tracks U.S., German peers lower * The jury is still out on timing of Polish rate hike-analysts By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goclowski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Polish government bond yields gave up some ground on Wednesday ahead of a meeting in Warsaw of the central bank at which it is expected to reaffirm its loose policy stance despite a rally in U.S. and Central European yields in recent weeks. Investors in Central Europe kept their eyes on the strong dollar and U.S. 10-year Treasuries after the latter's yield broke through key resistance levels, prompting a sell-off in emerging market assets. The European Union's fast-growing and relatively stable eastern economies are linked to the euro rather than to the dollar, but the sell-off reached their markets nonetheless. Tracking a mild retreat in U.S. and German yields, Poland's 10-year yield dropped 2 basis points to 3.26 percent on Wednesday, following a 30 basis point rise since April. Wednesday's retreat of the dollar in its euro cross also eased selling pressure on the zloty. It gained 0.2 percent to 4.286 versus the euro by 0746 GMT, drifting off a 7-month low reached at 4.302 on Tuesday, while Czech crown firmed a quarter of a percent and the forint 0.05 percent. All 14 analysts in a Reuters poll last week projected that the Polish central bank would keep its 1.5 percent benchmark rate on hold on Wednesday. Bond yields in the region and core markets rallied further since the poll, but the rise is unlikely to deter the bank from reiterating its forecast for no change in its record-low rates this year and next, analysts said. Polish forward rate agreements price in a hike to come already late in 2019. "We will hear today probably that the inflation is low, but we think that there is a risk that it may accelerate next year, so a rate hike in 2019 may happen," said Arkadiusz Urbanski, analyst at bank Pekao SA. A hike may come even earlier, and expectations for tightening could strengthen the zloty if fuel prices continue to rise and a regionwide surge in wages starts to boost Polish prices, Raiffeisen analyst Stephan Imre said in a note. Regional equities markets reflected some calm down after the past weeks' global jitters, with the main indices near Tuesday's closing levels. Budapest's main index firmed slightly as OTP Bank shares, which have been on a rollercoaster around the key 11,000 forint level for weeks, rose by 2 percent. Holding company Opus, a company part-owned by Lorinc Meszaros, an associate of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, gained 2.2 percent on reports that it would be added to MSCI's small cap indices. The stocks of Polish insurer PZU rose 1 percent after it reported a smaller-than-expected fall in its first-quarter net profits. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 0946 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.5000 25.5600 +0.24% +0.16% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 316.6000 316.7500 +0.05% -1.80% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2860 4.2947 +0.20% -2.56% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6366 4.6360 -0.01% +0.93% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.3795 7.3825 +0.04% +0.69% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1300 118.1200 -0.01% +0.31% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1106.60 1106.300 +0.03% +2.64% 0 Budapest 37707.76 37663.78 +0.12% -4.24% Warsaw 2275.99 2276.45 -0.02% -7.53% Bucharest 8677.63 8680.35 -0.03% +11.92% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 893.34 889.51 +0.43% +10.78% > Zagreb 1844.33 1846.43 -0.11% +0.08% Belgrade <.BELEX1 740.26 740.26 +0.00% -2.57% 5> Sofia 642.52 643.17 -0.10% -5.16% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.8590 0.0860 +141bps +10bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.3500 0.0580 +136bps +7bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8900 0.0000 +126bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6020 0.0020 +215bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5230 -0.0300 +253bps -2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2640 -0.0210 +264bps -1bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.00 1.14 1.27 0.90 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.15 0.23 0.18 0.06 Poland 1.73 1.77 1.83 1.70 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)