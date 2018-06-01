CEE MARKETS-Polish, Hungarian bonds track Italian yield fall

* Assets mixed, Italian politics improves sentiment * Some bond yields track Italian fall, risks remain * Czech bonds underperform, weak crown may prompt rate hike * Main regional currencies stay near multi-month lows By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian and Polish government bond yields fell and their curve flattened on Friday after Italy's borrowing costs dropped sharply as it moved closer to forming a government. A coalition deal between Italy's League and the 5-Star Movement could challenge European Union fiscal rules, putting a limit on the bond recovery, but the move ends some of the political uncertainty. A no-confidence vote in Spain that brought in a new, Socialist-led government added to political ructions in the European Union but did not upset bond markets, traders said. "We see a bull flattening in the yield curves of both Poland and Hungary," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "The current (government bond) yield levels still express the view that we are still a little bit afraid." Hungarian yields dropped by 1 to 3 basis points, with the 10-year paper trading at 3.13 percent. Polish yields fell by 1 to 8 basis points and the 10-year yields was at 3.2 percent. Romanian and Czech bonds were mixed. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a weekly note that Romania's "spreads are flat to Hungary despite worse fundamentals, suggesting large future deficits aren't captured in prices." Hungarian bonds should receive support from a possible upgrade in the country's credit rating by Moody's late on Friday, Raiffeisen analyst Imre Stephan said in a note. He said an expected euro recovery would be a "major driver" in the Polish market, while the rising likelihood of two rate hikes in the Czech Republic would support the Czech market. The Czech crown has been weaker than the central bank's forecasts, which has said that may lead to bigger and faster than expected rate hikes. A rally in the dollar and U.S. yields in May had knocked the main Central European currencies to their weakest and bond yields to their highest levels for many months. The tightly-watched U.S. 10-year yield rose and the dollar traded on the firmer side of 1.17 versus the euro on Friday. Improved sentiment over Italy only partly counterbalanced that, with investors awaiting key U.S. job data due at 1230 GMT. Regional currencies and stocks were mixed. Warsaw's equity index bucked was flat, held back by a 4.3 percent decline in clothing retailer CC after it reported May business figures. Budapest was driven higher by a 2 percent rise in heavy-weight OTP Bank, testing the 10,000-forint ($36.57) level. Currencies were mostly slightly weaker against the euro, but the zloty firmed mildly. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1140 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2018 Czech crown 25.840 25.813 -0.10% -1.21% 0 5 Hungary 319.80 319.53 -0.08% -2.90% forint 00 50 Polish zloty 4.3150 4.3176 +0.06 -3.23% % Romanian leu 4.6665 4.6608 -0.12% 0.23% Croatian 7.3860 7.3885 +0.03 0.57% kuna % Serbian 118.05 118.08 +0.03 0.30% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2018 Prague 1083.3 1076.1 +0.68 +0.48 7 0 % % Budapest 35980. 35356. +1.76 -8.63% 15 83 % Warsaw 2160.4 2157.0 +0.16 -12.22 8 7 % % Bucharest 8080.1 8018.6 +0.77 +4.21 0 6 % % Ljubljana 894.72 881.69 +1.48 +10.9 % 6% Zagreb 1851.9 1854.0 -0.11% +0.49 8 2 % Belgrade 739.43 740.66 -0.17% -2.68% Sofia 639.85 636.55 +0.52 -5.55% % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.966 -0.031 +162b -6bps ps 5-year 1.418 0.008 +164b -4bps ps 10-year 1.944 0.001 +156b -4bps ps Poland 2-year 1.57 -0.001 +222b -3bps ps 5-year 2.383 -0.062 +261b -11bps ps 10-year 3.197 -0.075 +281b -12bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 1.04 1.16 1.27 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.225 0.29 0.365 0.12 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.76 1.76 1.8 1.7 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** ($1 = 273.4700 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Edmund Blair)