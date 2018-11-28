CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks extend recovery, Hungarian bond yields rebound

* Warsaw stocks continue to recover * Troubled Polish bank Getin Noble reports decline in Q3 loss * Russia-Ukraine tension weighs on CEE mod, impact limited * Hungarian government bonds reverse yield decline (Adds Polish utility PGE fall, rise of bond yields, kuna strengthening) By Sandor Peto and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Polish stocks rose to a three-week high on Wednesday, continuing to recover from a corruption scandal, although tension between Russia and Ukraine weighed on the mood in central Europe. Most regional bourses underperformed the emerging markets stock index, which rose 0.9 percent due to hopes for a truce in the U.S.-China trade war. Warsaw's bluechip index jumped 1.8 percent but Budapest's main index fell 0.2 percent, retreating from Tuesday's 10-month highs. Polish shares plunged two weeks ago when the head of the financial regulator KNF Marek Chrzanowski resigned over allegations made by the owner of Getin Noble Bank. The anti-corruption agency CBA said on Tuesday it had detained Chrzanowski, who denies any wrongdoing. Worries that the scandal could hurt the banking system have eased since the resignation. Polish equities got additional support from legislation that reversed legal changes concerning the Supreme Court which had led to a row with the European Commission. Getin Noble shares were 5.6 percent higher after the troubled bank reported its third-quarter net loss shrank compared with a year ago, and said that deposit outflows had returned to normal levels. After falling to a fifth of its end-2007 value by the peak of the scandal, the stock has firmed more than 25 percent. The only bluechip to fall was state-run power utility PGE , which dropped almost 5 percent after it expressed interest in taking over a project to build Poland's first nuclear power plant. The pressure on central European markets from the dispute between Russia and Ukraine over a naval incident was limited. Senior European politicians suggested new sanctions against Moscow, but diplomatic sources said the divided European Union was unlikely to act swiftly, if it at all. Regional currencies remained range-bound. The kuna, which is kept in narrow ranges by the Croatian central bank, set a six-week high against the euro due to strong tourism revenues and EU fund inflows, Addiko Bank said in a note. Regional government bond yields rose before a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later on Wednesday, in which he may signal that U.S. interest rate increases will continue. Hungarian yields, after declining since early October, rebounded from multi-month lows. The 10-year paper traded at 3.3 percent, up 7 basis points from session lows. The falling trend was fuelled by expectations for a pick-up in EU fund inflows, and recently by a slump in interest rate swap yields, mainly in the 5-year swap. "Those positions got overstretched and some people were unable to hold their positions," one Budapest-based trader said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1522 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.9450 25.9400 -0.02% -1.55% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.3900 324.3500 -0.01% -4.15% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2946 4.2967 +0.05% -2.75% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6585 4.6606 +0.05% +0.46% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4180 7.4235 +0.07% +0.17% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.2900 118.3900 +0.08% +0.18% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1063.25 1064.390 -0.11% -1.38% 0 Budapest 39526.98 39601.70 -0.19% +0.38% Warsaw 2262.89 2222.85 +1.80% -8.06% Bucharest 8597.45 8573.96 +0.27% +10.88% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 823.36 820.20 +0.39% +2.11% > Zagreb 1724.94 1724.79 +0.01% -6.40% Belgrade <.BELEX1 742.78 742.55 +0.03% -2.24% 5> Sofia 583.66 583.19 +0.08% -13.84% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.7370 0.0860 +238bps +8bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.8380 0.0120 +207bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.0880 0.0260 +174bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5880 0.0040 +223bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.4470 0.0170 +268bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1940 0.0270 +284bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.18 2.28 2.35 2.02 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.30 0.52 0.82 0.13 Poland 1.76 1.79 1.83 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by David Stamp)