CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks gain as court ruling on FX loans removes uncertainty

By Marton Dunai and Alicja Ptak BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Polish stocks led mild regional gains on Friday after a court ruling seen less unfavourable to the country's financial sector than expected pulled prices higher, with some bank stocks jumping as much as 5 percent. The European Union's top court on Thursday ruled in favour of Polish consumers who took out mortgages in Swiss Francs, allowing them to ask courts to convert loans into the local zloty currency in a blow for lenders. Changing the terms of the loans, which had become prohibitively expensive after the Swiss franc jumped in value, means Polish banks will have to refund some customers, but removal of uncertainty about the outcome was greeted with relief by investors. The WIG banks index was up 1.2 percent in early Friday trading. Millennium was up nearly 5 percent, while other affected bank stocks posted more moderate gains. The overall stock market added 1.1 percent, outpacing gains elsewhere in the region, which stayed below 1 percent. The ruling was also expected to have a mildly positive effect on the zloty, although as the initial relief wears off the lack of clarity in the medium-term may come back to haunt Polish markets once again. "We believe that, after the ruling, the (Polish) currency may gain a little bit in a short-term," Santander said in a note to clients. "However, the reality is that uncertainty... has not disappeared, which in the medium-term may exert a slightly negative pressure on the PLN." External factors such as Brexit will creep back to steer the exchange rate as well, the bank added. In Hungary, the Budapest Stock Exchange suspended trading in the shares of Opus Global, a group controlled by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's close ally Lorinc Meszaros, for the day, prompting market speculation about impending news. Opus shares have added about 60% in the last two years - while the overall market is up less than 6% - as the company has grown into a wide-ranging conglomerate, with its first-half revenues up fivefold since 2018. The stock has fallen far from its all-time high set in 2018, however, as it is yet to undergo restructuring and turn a profit. The forint, which has recovered from record lows set last week, was stable in morning trading but investors do not count on significant gains against the euro, CIB Bank said in a note. "Forex markets are guided by a combination of unchanged (dovish) monetary policy outlook and a hectic international environment," CIB said. After Poland's September inflation came in below expectations this week, Hungary and the Czech Republic also publish their own figures next week, providing some guidance for regional monetary moves. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1020 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech 25.7130 25.7010 -0.05% -0.02% crown Hungary 332.3000 332.3700 +0.02% -3.37% forint Polish 4.3265 4.3298 +0.08% -0.85% zloty Romanian 4.7490 4.7488 -0.00% -2.00% leu Croatian 7.4200 7.4160 -0.05% -0.13% kuna Serbian 117.3100 117.4700 +0.14% +0.84% dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1008.47 1005.480 +0.30% +2.22% 0 Budapest 39758.33 39547.59 +0.53% +1.58% Warsaw 2122.33 2099.30 +1.10% -6.78% Bucharest 9446.11 9429.07 +0.18% +27.93% Ljubljana 861.19 857.59 +0.42% +7.08% Zagreb 1925.13 1926.05 -0.05% +10.08% Belgrade <.BELEX15 743.52 744.19 -0.09% -2.39% > Sofia 564.52 565.90 -0.24% -5.04% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 1.2750 -0.0980 +203bps -10bps > 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.0860 -0.0240 +191bps -2bps > 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.3140 -0.0110 +191bps +0bps R> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.4900 -0.0080 +225bps -1bps > 5-year <PL5YT=RR 1.6600 -0.0260 +248bps -2bps > 10-year <PL10YT=R 1.8980 -0.0350 +249bps -3bps R> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep < 2.21 2.13 1.99 2.16 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.26 0.31 0.34 0.21 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.73 1.70 1.67 1.72 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes