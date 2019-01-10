CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks retreat as rally hits resistance levels

* Polish stocks retreat, mainly on technical factors * Zloty seen strengthening despite central bank row * Serbian central bank keeps rates on hold, dinar gains * Hungarian PM opposes Germany, France; forint falls * By Sandor Peto and Anna Koper BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Warsaw led a retreat of Central European stocks after a rally this week drove several Polish stocks to technical resistance levels. The Polish and Czech stock exchange indices retreated from three-week highs. Warsaw shed 1 percent by 1056 GMT. Budapest changed direction on the brink of record highs, dropping 0.4 percent. A rally by stocks ran out of steam in other European markets as well, as optimism over trade talks between the United States and China receded. Polish markets have suffered as criticism of central bank Governor Adam Glapinski mounted in the recent days, after a newspaper reported that the salary of one of his aides was unusually high. Glapinski, under pressure to resign, said on Wednesday that he backed legislation that would allow for full transparency over wages at the bank. The scandal may have hurt Poland's image, but it probably did not cause the fall by Polish equities, said Pawel Bartczak, a stock broker at Santander Bank. "WIG20 and the main companies have reached their resistance levels, and they lack fuel to break them," he said, citing oil group PKN Orlen and copper producer KGHM as examples. "I think that the first to react would be PLN (zloty)," he said. The Polish currency was steady on Thursday, continuing to dance around 4.3 to the euro. Polish government bond yields tracked a retreat in U.S. and German yields, dropping by 1 to 2 basis points, with the 10-year bond trading at 2.82 percent. The forint eased by 0.1 percent to 321.38 against the euro. The Czech crown gained less than 0.1 percent to 25.617 versus the euro. Annual inflation in the Czech Republic was steady in November at 2 percent, the central bank's target. The bank is unlikely to raise interest rates at its next meeting, in February, Erste analyst Jan Zemlicka said in a note. The dinar rose 0.1 percent against the euro, after the Serbian central bank kept the region's highest interest rates on hold. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1155 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.6170 25.6320 +0.06% +0.35% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 321.5000 321.2500 -0.08% -0.13% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2990 4.2980 -0.02% -0.22% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6760 4.6749 -0.02% -0.47% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4260 7.4275 +0.02% -0.22% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.3200 118.4200 +0.08% -0.02% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1016.19 1018.050 -0.18% +3.00% 0 Budapest 40633.50 40784.27 -0.37% +3.82% Warsaw 2319.40 2341.84 -0.96% +1.88% Bucharest 7410.03 7451.23 -0.55% +0.36% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 806.34 806.12 +0.03% +0.26% > Zagreb 1743.61 1741.36 +0.13% -0.30% Belgrade <.BELEX1 695.82 694.97 +0.12% -8.65% 5> Sofia 568.49 572.13 -0.64% -4.37% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6780 -0.0040 +227bps +1bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7520 0.0000 +207bps +1bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8470 -0.0030 +164bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.3860 -0.0540 +198bps -4bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.3030 -0.0060 +262bps +1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8520 0.0050 +265bps +2bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.10 2.12 2.14 2.01 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.32 0.49 0.72 0.13 Poland 1.74 1.74 1.75 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)