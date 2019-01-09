Bonds News
CEE MARKETS-Polish yields at three-week high, central bank seen on hold

Sandor Peto

    * Long-term CEE yields continue to track UST yield rebound
    * Polish central bank seen keeping record-low rates on hold
    * Pressure eased on CPI, increased on central bank chief in
Warsaw
    * OTP Bank, Budapest stock index approach record highs

    BUDAPEST, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Poland's 10-year government bond
yield hit a three-week high of  2.8955 percent on Wednesday as
Central European yields tracked a continuing rebound in U.S.
Treasuries yields.
    Local markets ignored a Polish central bank meeting, with
criticism of Governor Adam Glapinski stealing the show from
interest rates.
    The bank is expected to keep its record-low benchmark rate
on hold at 1.5 percent, after annual inflation fell further 
below its 1.5-3.5 percent target to 1.1 percent in December.
    The zloty was little changed near the 4.3
psychological line against the euro. It faltered in recent days
as pressure mounted on Glapinski to publish details of the pay
of a key aide, after a newspaper reported it was very high by
Polish standards.
    "At this stage this (Glapinski's resignation) is an unlikely
scenario unless the [ruling party] PiS concludes that perhaps
there are too many controversies that make Glapinski a major
liability," Rabobank analyst Piotr Matys said in a note.
    If ongoing investigations and attacks worsen the governor's
position and he still refuses to quit, "this in turn could
undermine the credibility of the NBP and could weigh on the
zloty," Matys said.
    Elsewhere, the Czech Republic's government bond auction was
expected to draw healthy demand on Wednesday despite the
regional rebound in yields this year, helped by attractive asset
swap spreads which also boosted demand at a Hungarian auction
last week, traders said.
    Most currencies and equities in the region gained as
appetite for risk grew in global markets, amid hopes the United
States and China were inching towards a trade deal. 
    Budapest led gains, with its blue-chip stock index
rising 0.6 percent.
    The index set a one-year high and got near record highs,
driven by OTP, the region's biggest independent
lender, which traded at 11,770 forints, near record highs beyond
11,850 forints.
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1123 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.6200   25.6500    +0.12%    +0.34%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  321.7000  321.9000    +0.06%    -0.19%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.2975    4.3005    +0.07%    -0.18%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6725    4.6685    -0.09%    -0.40%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4250    7.4325    +0.10%    -0.20%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.1500  118.3600    +0.18%    +0.13%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1019.04  1014.360    +0.46%    +3.29%
                                       0            
 Budapest             41049.56  40809.82    +0.59%    +4.88%
 Warsaw                2328.30   2325.19    +0.13%    +2.27%
 Bucharest             7523.31   7484.70    +0.52%    +1.89%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    803.66    805.85    -0.27%    -0.07%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1739.57   1732.66    +0.40%    -0.53%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    709.46    718.24    -1.22%    -6.86%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  573.56    577.33    -0.65%    -3.52%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.8130    0.1340   +239bps    +14bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.7860    0.0460   +207bps     +4bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.8390    0.0140   +160bps     +1bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.4810    0.0060   +206bps     +1bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.3460    0.0290   +263bps     +2bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.9000    0.0440   +266bps     +4bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.09      2.19      2.21      2.01
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.27      0.50      0.74      0.13
                                                    
 Poland                   1.74      1.77      1.77      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)
