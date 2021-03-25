Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
European Currency News

CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty eases on surging COVID-19 cases, stocks mixed

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BUCHAREST, March 25 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty eased
against the euro on Thursday as Warsaw reported its highest
daily rise in new coronavirus cases, stoking concerns about
extended lockdowns, while other central European currencies and
stocks were mixed.
    By 1035 GMT, the zloty was 0.3% down against the
euro at 4.6350. 
    Poland reported a record 34,151 new daily coronavirus cases
on Thursday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, with
the government expected to announce more restrictions as
hospitals struggle to treat COVID-19 patients.
    Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown eased off
a two-week low hit in the previous session and was flat against
the euro at 26.2650.
    On Wednesday, the Czech central bank left interest rates
unchanged and warned it would not rush to begin raising
borrowing costs as the pandemic elevated risks.
    "We think that the (bank's) view has remained relatively
unchanged and that it will continue to look for an opportunity
to start normalising its monetary policy," Morgan Stanley said
in a research note. 
    "We maintain our view that the MPC will start seeing higher
chances of a rate hike only in 3Q21." 
    Earlier this month, Hungarian and Romanian central banks
also left interest rates unchanged, saying inflation spikes were
likely temporary and pledging to curb sustained rises.

    "We think central banks in the CEE region will look through
this temporary increase in inflation and will refrain from
tightening policy while economies remain on a recovery track,"
Goldman Sachs said in a note. 
    "With Czech inflation likely to weaken in the second half of
this year, we expect the first rate hike to be delayed until
2022Q1, which is significantly more dovish than current market
pricing."
    The Romanian leu was 0.1% up against the euro, while the
Hungarian forint held steady at 364.7000. The forint
firmed on Wednesday, supported by the central bank's FX swap
tender, which policymakers use to provide euro liquidity and
ease selling pressure on the forint.
    Stock markets were mixed, with Prague's and Hungary's
 down 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively, Warsaw's flat
and Bucharest's up 0.5%.
    
           CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
           MARKETS   T        1159              
                              CET               
                     CURRENC                           
                     IES                        
                     Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                              s                 
                     bid      close    change   in 2021
 Czech     <EURCZK=  26.2650  26.2650   +0.00%   -0.14%
 crown     >                                    
 Hungary   <EURHUF=  364.560  364.550   -0.00%   -0.50%
 forint    >               0        0           
 Polish    <EURPLN=   4.6345   4.6235   -0.24%   -1.62%
 zloty     >                                    
 Romanian  <EURRON=   4.8860   4.8885   +0.05%   -0.43%
 leu       >                                    
 Croatian  <EURHRK=   7.5715   7.5745   +0.04%   -0.32%
 kuna      >                                    
 Serbian   <EURRSD=  117.550  117.560   +0.01%   +0.02%
 dinar     >               0        0           
 Note:     calculated from             1800            
 daily                                 CET      
 change Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                              s                 
                              close    change   in 2021
 Prague              1088.63  1090.19   -0.14%   +5.99%
                                   00           
 Budapest            44232.5  44290.2   -0.13%   +5.05%
                           0        4           
 Warsaw              1902.03  1899.95   +0.11%   -4.13%
 Buchares            10907.9  10851.6   +0.52%   +11.24
 t                         8        0                 %
 Ljubljan  <.SBITOP   979.54   982.63   -0.31%   +8.74%
 a         >                                    
 Zagreb              1850.83  1853.53   -0.15%   +6.41%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX1   743.21   737.22   +0.81%   -0.72%
           5>                                   
 Sofia                492.97   494.29   -0.27%   +10.15
                                                      %
                                                       
                     Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                     (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                in
 Czech                                          spread
 Republic                                       
   2-year  <CZ2YT=R   0.6650  -0.1270   +138bp   -13bps
           R>                                s  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=R   1.5110  -0.0470   +220bp    -4bps
           R>                                s  
           <CZ10YT=   1.9120  -0.0300   +228bp    -2bps
 10-year   RR>                               s  
 Poland                                                
   2-year  <PL2YT=R   0.0990  -0.0110   +082bp    -1bps
           R>                                s  
   5-year  <PL5YT=R   0.8820   0.0040   +157bp    +1bps
           R>                                s  
           <PL10YT=   1.5000  -0.0140   +187bp    +0bps
 10-year   RR>                               s  
           FORWARD                                     
                     3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                interba
                                                nk
 Czech                  0.45     0.56     0.93     0.36
 Rep       <PRIBOR=                             
           >                                    
 Hungary                0.97     1.14     1.30     0.77
                                                
 Poland                 0.23     0.23     0.27     0.21
                                                
 Note:     are for ask                                 
 FRA       prices                               
 quotes                                         
 *********************************************         
 *****************                              
 

 (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in
Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
