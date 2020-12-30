Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty firms despite c.bank chief's rate-cut comments

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty pared some of
the previous day's losses in morning trade on Wednesday amid a
positive global mood, even after a surprise comment from the
central bank governor that rates could be cut in the first
quarter of 2021.
    The zloty weakened by as much as 1.77% on Tuesday afternoon,
raising speculation that the central bank was intervening in the
FX market to weaken the currency for the second time in a month.

    Late on Tuesday comments from central bank governor Adam
Glapinski appeared on financial news website Obserwator
Finansowy and the the National Bank of Poland (NBP) Twitter
account, saying rate cuts were possible in the first quarter of
2021.
    Earlier in December Glapinski had said that rates would
remain at the current level for a long time. Analysts polled by
Reuters earlier in December expected rates to be on hold until
the fourth quarter of 2022.
    At 1011 GMT the zloty was 0.19% firmer against the euro at
4.528.
    "To be honest we are preparing for a battle – NBP against
the market," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst
at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
    "The timing is very important; the end of the year is a time
that is very important for NBP revenue which in 95% is going to
the central budget. The NBP is trying to weaken the zloty to
give the central budget a big amount of money." 
    An NBP spokesman declined to comment on the zloty.
    The Czech crown was also 0.21% firmer against the
euro at 26.19, while the Hungarian forint was little
changed at 364.75.
    "There is thin year-end trade, the currency is still in the
range where the forint was trading yesterday. The currency could
easily end the year in this range between 364 and 365," a
Budapest-based FX trader said.
    Stocks were mixed, with the main indexes in Prague and
Warsaw down 0.34% and 0.63% respectively, while in
Budapest the main index rose 0.63%.
    
      
    
                    CEE       SNAPSHO   AT                      
                    MARKETS   T        1111 CET          
                              CURRENC                           
                              IES                        
                              Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                              bid      close     change  in 2020
 EURCZK=  Czech     <EURCZK=  26.1900   26.2440   +0.21   -2.89%
          crown     >                                 %  
 EURHUF=  Hungary   <EURHUF=  364.750  364.6900  -0.02%   -9.21%
          forint    >               0                    
 EURPLN=  Polish    <EURPLN=   4.5280    4.5365   +0.19   -6.00%
          zloty     >                                 %  
 EURRON=  Romanian  <EURRON=   4.8750    4.8755   +0.01   -1.78%
          leu       >                                 %  
 EURHRK=  Croatian  <EURHRK=   7.5420    7.5420   +0.00   -1.28%
          kuna      >                                 %  
 EURRSD=  Serbian   <EURRSD=  117.450  117.6000   +0.13   +0.10%
          dinar     >               0                 %  
          Note:     calculated from              1800           
          daily                                  CET     
          change Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                                       close     change  in 2020
 .PX      Prague              1027.08  1030.620  -0.34%   -7.94%
                                              0          
 .BUX     Budapest            41997.2  41733.11   +0.63   -8.87%
                                    7                 %  
 .WIG20   Warsaw              2003.24   2016.01  -0.63%   -6.83%
 .BETI    Buchares            9746.41   9738.51   +0.08   -2.31%
          t                                           %  
 .SBITOP  Ljubljan  <.SBITOP   901.17    901.34  -0.02%   -2.67%
          a         >                                    
 .CRBEX   Zagreb              1743.64   1743.07   +0.03  -13.57%
                                                      %  
 .BELEX1  Belgrade  <.BELEX1   727.92    731.27  -0.46%   -9.20%
 5                  5>                                   
 .SOFIX   Sofia                447.25    446.79   +0.10  -21.28%
                                                      %  
                                                                
                              Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                              (bid)    change    vs      change
                                                 Bund    in
          Czech                                          spread
          Republic                                       
 CZ2YT=R    2-year  <CZ2YT=R   0.1870    0.0600   +089b    +5bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 CZ5YT=R    5-year  <CZ5YT=R   0.7990   -0.0260   +153b    -4bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 CZ10YT=            <CZ10YT=   1.2890    0.0270   +184b    +0bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                              ps  
          Poland                                                
 PL2YT=R    2-year  <PL2YT=R   0.0480   -0.0660   +075b    -8bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 PL5YT=R    5-year  <PL5YT=R   0.4190   -0.0780   +115b    -9bps
 R                  R>                               ps  
 PL10YT=            <PL10YT=   1.2390   -0.0120   +179b    -4bps
 RR       10-year   RR>                              ps  
                    FORWARD                                     
                              3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                                         interba
                                                         nk
          Czech                  0.38      0.48    0.60     0.35
          Rep       <PRIBOR=                             
                    >                                    
          Hungary                0.68      0.69    0.71     0.75
                                                         
          Poland                 0.19      0.19    0.22     0.21
                                                         
          Note:     are for ask                                 
          FRA       prices                               
          quotes                                         
          *********************************************         
          *****************                              
 





 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in
Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up