CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty lower before mortgage ruling; region's stocks weaker

BUCHAREST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty edged lower against the euro on Tuesday, before a court ruling that could cut into bank profits. Stocks weakened across central Europe. The European Court of Justice will rule on Thursday on whether a bank in Poland broke the law when it sold home buyers mortgages denominated in Swiss francs. A ruling favouring the borrowers could unleash lawsuits affecting Polish banking profits for years. The ruling could also "be a premise for hedging positions arising from the possible conversion of foreign currency loans into zloty," ING Bank said in a research note. "This encourages speculative capital to play for zloty depreciation. As a result, the risk of EUR/PLN breaking 4.40 is high this week." By 0830 GMT, the zloty was down 0.1% versus the euro at 4.3740. The Czech crown edged up 0.1%. The Hungarian forint and Romanian leu were flat on the day. Polish bond yields were flat on the day. Erste Bank said that while the ruling could push the zloty over a 4.4 resistance level, it would not significantly affect yields. "In the event of a borrower-positive decision, further short-lived depreciation above 4.40 versus the EUR cannot be ruled out," it said in a note. "In the medium term, we expect the zloty to remain weak and remain on elevated level due to persisting global tensions. When it comes to yield development, we do not expect any significant change." Warsaw's benchmark index led central European stock losses, down 0.8% on the day. Bucharest's was down 0.3%. In Romania, the Social Democrat government faces a no- confidence vote later this month after losing its junior coalition partner. Capital markets have so far been unfazed by the political crisis. Investors were already expecting uncertainty and stalled policymaking before a presidential election in November and local and parliamentary polls in mid- and late 2020. However, sentiment could turn as the country's budget and current account deficits have been rising. "After the breakdown of the coalition government, fiscal slippages will become more visible as the year comes to an end if offsetting budgetary measures are not set," Raiffeisen said in a note. "The latter seems problematic now given the fact that a functioning legislative body is non-existing." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1100 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7670 25.8000 +0.13% -0.23% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 334.710 334.900 +0.06% -4.07% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.3741 4.3680 -0.14% -1.93% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7473 4.7450 -0.05% -1.97% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4140 7.4090 -0.07% -0.05% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.330 117.445 +0.10% +0.83% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2019 Prague 1039.89 1041.75 -0.18% +5.41% 00 Budapest 40663.6 40601.1 +0.15% +3.90% 5 8 Warsaw 2157.07 2173.29 -0.75% -5.25% Bucharest 9541.05 9574.37 -0.35% +29.22 % Ljubljana <.SBITOP 859.18 854.71 +0.52% +6.83% > Zagreb 1955.23 1963.54 -0.42% +11.80 % Belgrade <.BELEX1 754.38 751.08 +0.44% -0.96% 5> Sofia 568.57 570.58 -0.35% -4.36% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2920 -0.0030 +204bp -1bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.1350 -0.0290 +190bp -6bps R> s 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.3680 0.0260 +188bp -3bps RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5140 -0.0030 +226bp -1bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 1.8070 0.0290 +257bp +0bps R> s 10-year <PL10YT= 2.0570 0.0620 +257bp +1bps RR> s FORWARD RATE AGREEME NT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech Rep 2.16 2.09 2.16 2.16 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.28 0.33 0.37 0.21 Poland 1.73 1.70 1.68 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices