CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty stabilises before central bank meeting

Alan Charlish

    WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty traded
near recent highs on Thursday before a central bank meeting that
is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, after a week
during which the currency has gained more than 2%.
    Central Europe's most liquid currency broke through the
psychologically important 4.50-euro barrier on Monday,
triggering a wave of stop-losses as investors got out of
positions they had taken against the zloty.
    "After this waterfall formation, we're trying to stabilise,"
said a Warsaw-based currency trader, referring to the shape of
the euro/zloty chart.
    "We've seen some attempts to recover after this euro zloty
fall, but somehow the market sentiment is really positive," the
trader said, adding that steps to unfreeze the economy and the
strong performance of equity markets had boosted risk appetite.
    At 0913 GMT, the zloty was up 0.14% against the euro at
4.4243 but remained slightly below Wednesday's intraday high.
The Czech crown was up 0.50% at 27.01 and the Romanian
leu was little changed at 4.8439.
    The Hungarian forint was 0.35% weaker at 350.09, 
around the level it has been at for weeks.
    The Hungarian central bank's deputy governor, Marton Nagy,
who oversaw the bank's monetary policy, financial stability and
lending programmes, has resigned, the National Bank of Hungary
said on Thursday.
    On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank left its base rate
 at 0.9%. On Thursday, Polish central bankers meet
for what will be the first of two rate-setting meetings in two
weeks, after the May meeting was postponed from its usual slot
at the beginning of the month.
    Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Polish central bank to
keep its key interest rate at 0.5%, after 100 basis points of
cuts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
    Benchmark Polish 10-year yields were little
changed at 1.373%. Czech 10-year yields were up
around 2 basis points at 0.799%. The Czech Republic was set to
hold a T-bill auction on Thursday.
    "We are expecting solid demand and yields close to zero
based on the market pricing of comparable bonds and recent
auctions," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a note.
    Stock indices were mixed. Warsaw's WIG 20 index was
up 2.6%, following western European markets higher on optimism
about economies unlocking and a European Union recovery fund.
    Budapest's main index was little changed. Prague's PX
index fell 0.5%.
    
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1113              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  27.0100  27.1440   +0.50%   -5.84%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  350.090  348.850   -0.35%   -5.41%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4243   4.4305   +0.14%   -3.79%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8439   4.8418   -0.04%   -1.15%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5870   7.5883   +0.02%   -1.87%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.540  117.590   +0.04%   +0.03%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change                                        
                                                              
                   STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              902.41  907.140   -0.52%  -19.11%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           36358.2  36346.0   +0.03%  -21.10%
                                  1        9           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1751.88  1707.59   +2.59%  -18.52%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           8775.21  8732.22   +0.49%  -12.05%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   825.61   827.09   -0.18%  -10.83%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1626.12  1620.73   +0.33%  -19.40%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   670.07   669.22   +0.13%  -16.42%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   453.16   452.92   +0.05%  -20.24%
                   >                                   
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.1020  -0.0510   +075bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.3850   0.0140   +101bp    +2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   0.7990   0.0190   +123bp    +3bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.5190   0.0030   +116bp    +1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.9440  -0.0020   +156bp    +1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.3730   0.0050   +180bp    +2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.27     0.27     0.30     0.34
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     0.88     0.91     0.89     0.93
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.43     0.36     0.36     0.68
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes are for                             
         ask prices                                    
         ********************************************         
         ******************                            
                                                              
 
    

 (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in
Budapest; editing by Larry King)
