CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty stabilises before central bank meeting

By Alan Charlish WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty traded near recent highs on Thursday before a central bank meeting that is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, after a week during which the currency has gained more than 2%. Central Europe's most liquid currency broke through the psychologically important 4.50-euro barrier on Monday, triggering a wave of stop-losses as investors got out of positions they had taken against the zloty. "After this waterfall formation, we're trying to stabilise," said a Warsaw-based currency trader, referring to the shape of the euro/zloty chart. "We've seen some attempts to recover after this euro zloty fall, but somehow the market sentiment is really positive," the trader said, adding that steps to unfreeze the economy and the strong performance of equity markets had boosted risk appetite. At 0913 GMT, the zloty was up 0.14% against the euro at 4.4243 but remained slightly below Wednesday's intraday high. The Czech crown was up 0.50% at 27.01 and the Romanian leu was little changed at 4.8439. The Hungarian forint was 0.35% weaker at 350.09, around the level it has been at for weeks. The Hungarian central bank's deputy governor, Marton Nagy, who oversaw the bank's monetary policy, financial stability and lending programmes, has resigned, the National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday. On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank left its base rate at 0.9%. On Thursday, Polish central bankers meet for what will be the first of two rate-setting meetings in two weeks, after the May meeting was postponed from its usual slot at the beginning of the month. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Polish central bank to keep its key interest rate at 0.5%, after 100 basis points of cuts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmark Polish 10-year yields were little changed at 1.373%. Czech 10-year yields were up around 2 basis points at 0.799%. The Czech Republic was set to hold a T-bill auction on Thursday. "We are expecting solid demand and yields close to zero based on the market pricing of comparable bonds and recent auctions," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a note. Stock indices were mixed. Warsaw's WIG 20 index was up 2.6%, following western European markets higher on optimism about economies unlocking and a European Union recovery fund. Budapest's main index was little changed. Prague's PX index fell 0.5%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1113 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 27.0100 27.1440 +0.50% -5.84% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 350.090 348.850 -0.35% -5.41% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4243 4.4305 +0.14% -3.79% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8439 4.8418 -0.04% -1.15% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5870 7.5883 +0.02% -1.87% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.540 117.590 +0.04% +0.03% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 902.41 907.140 -0.52% -19.11% 0 .BUX Budapest 36358.2 36346.0 +0.03% -21.10% 1 9 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1751.88 1707.59 +2.59% -18.52% > .BETI Buchares 8775.21 8732.22 +0.49% -12.05% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 825.61 827.09 -0.18% -10.83% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1626.12 1620.73 +0.33% -19.40% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 670.07 669.22 +0.13% -16.42% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 453.16 452.92 +0.05% -20.24% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1020 -0.0510 +075bp -5bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.3850 0.0140 +101bp +2bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.7990 0.0190 +123bp +3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.5190 0.0030 +116bp +1bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.9440 -0.0020 +156bp +1bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.3730 0.0050 +180bp +2bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.27 0.30 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.88 0.91 0.89 0.93 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.43 0.36 0.36 0.68 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Larry King)