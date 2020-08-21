CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty weakens on concerns of rising coronavirus infections

By Alan Charlish WARSAW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty slipped on Friday, as a fresh record number of daily coronavirus cases added to worries about the toll the pandemic is taking on the global economy. Poland reported 903 new daily cases of the coronavirus on Friday, a record that came just two days after the U.S. Federal Reserve spooked global markets with minutes that showed doubts about the U.S. economic recovery. "The overall sentiment right now is not so optimistic due to the evolution of the pandemic in Europe," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium. At 0940 GMT, the Polish zloty was 0.16% weaker against the euro at 4.3913. The Hungarian forint dipped 0.24% to 349.88 in thin trade, as the local market was closed for a holiday. The Czech crown and Romanian leu were broadly flat at 26.05 and 4.84, respectively. Benchmark Polish 10-year yields fell almost 3 basis points to 1.324% On Thursday, Poland's government accepted an amended 2020 budget with a deficit of 109.3 billion zlotys. Before the pandemic struck it had been planning to have the first balanced budget in three decades in 2020. "Recently, the ministry of finance has not carried out regular bond auctions due to the record amount of funds accumulated in budgetary accounts, but the increase in borrowing needs may cause them to appear in the calendar in the coming months...," PKO BP analysts said in a note. "Such an arrangement should support the maintenance of 10-year bonds close to 1.35% in the coming weeks." Czech 10-year yields fell just over 2 basis points to 0.987%. Stocks were higher, in line with other European markets which had shrugged off negative French, German and euro zone PMI data. In Prague, the PX index was up 0.98% and Warsaw's WIG 20 index gained 0.46%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1140 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 Czech <EURCZK= 26.0500 26.0500 +0.00% -2.37% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 349.880 349.050 -0.24% -5.35% forint > 0 0 Polish <EURPLN= 4.3913 4.3844 -0.16% -3.07% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.8400 4.8395 -0.01% -1.07% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.5230 7.5270 +0.05% -1.03% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.500 117.600 +0.09% +0.06% dinar > 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 Prague 897.68 889.010 +0.98% -19.54% 0 Budapest 36043.5 36043.5 +0.00% -21.79% 6 6 Warsaw 1823.42 1815.03 +0.46% -15.19% Buchares 8690.73 8702.02 -0.13% -12.89% t Ljubljan <.SBITOP 863.36 861.98 +0.16% -6.75% a > Zagreb 1597.26 1595.94 +0.08% -20.83% Belgrade <.BELEX1 673.04 680.10 -1.04% -16.05% 5> Sofia 436.71 435.81 +0.21% -23.13% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.1330 0.0080 +082bp +2bps R> s 5-year <CZ5YT=R 0.6400 -0.0640 +135bp -5bps R> s <CZ10YT= 0.9870 -0.0220 +150bp -1bps 10-year RR> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 0.1560 -0.0080 +084bp +0bps R> s 5-year <PL5YT=R 0.7210 -0.0370 +143bp -2bps R> s <PL10YT= 1.3240 -0.0270 +183bp -1bps 10-year RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech 0.33 0.33 0.41 0.34 Rep <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.78 0.83 0.88 0.61 Poland 0.22 0.23 0.24 0.23 Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************* ***************** For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Robert Muller in Prague, Radu-Sorin Marinas and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)