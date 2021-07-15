Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
European Currency News

CEE MARKETS-Prague bourse hits 10-year high after Avast jumps on merger talks

    PRAGUE, July 15 (Reuters) - The Prague Stock Exchange's PX
index climbed to a 10-year high on Thursday after shares
in dual-listed cybersecurity group Avast
soared up to 15% on news the company was in advanced talks over
a merger with peer NortonLifeLock.
    Avast announced the advanced talks late on Wednesday after a
Wall Street Journal report. If the deal goes through, it will be
a cash-and-share offer, Avast said.
    The company, however, said there was no certainty a deal
with the U.S. group, which is twice Avast's size, will be
agreed.
    In Prague, shares in Avast, which has Czech roots but is
mainly listed in London, had gained 11.5% by 0800 GMT. Prague
was 2.2% higher at 1,184.42, off a session high of 1,197, and
Avast was the main mover.
    "We consider the news positive for Avast's shares since a
potential offer will probably encompass a premium to the current
market price," J&T Banka analysts said.
    The rise brings the PX's gains so far in 2021 to over 15% as
equity markets boom with economies coming out of the coronavirus
pandemic.
    Elsewhere in central Europe's markets, Warsaw blue-chips
 gained 0.4% while Budapest was little changed.
    On currency markets, the Czech crown and Hungarian
forint led gains, rising 0.15%-0.2%, with both getting
support since their central banks last month delivered the
European Union's first interest rate hikes since the pandemic
started in early 2020.
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1000              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  25.5970  25.6365   +0.15%   +2.47%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  358.620  359.250   +0.18%   +1.14%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.5795   4.5759   -0.08%   -0.44%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.9290   4.9290   +0.00%   -1.30%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.4890   7.4915   +0.03%   +0.78%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.490  117.560   +0.06%   +0.07%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1184.42  1159.05   +2.19%   +15.31
                                          00                 %
 .BUX    Budapest           47179.5  47184.6   -0.01%   +12.05
                                  8        0                 %
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  2277.47  2268.57   +0.39%   +14.79
                   >                                         %
 .BETI   Buchares           12100.9  12055.0   +0.38%   +23.41
         t                        6        3                 %
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO  1156.37  1147.95   +0.73%   +28.36
 P       a         P>                                        %
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1934.14  1939.79   -0.29%   +11.20
                   >                                         %
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   769.84   772.92   -0.40%   +2.84%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   563.88   563.40   +0.09%   +26.00
                   >                                         %
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.5010   0.0000   +118bp    +1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.6680  -0.0310   +230bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.7870  -0.0350   +212bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.3980  -0.0610   +107bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   1.1820  -0.0330   +181bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.6680  -0.0380   +200bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     1.17     1.54     1.80     0.68
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     1.69     2.06     2.25     1.07
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.32     0.43     0.59     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
 
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
