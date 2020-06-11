CEE MARKETS-Prague index drops most since April as gloomy Fed hits stocks

PRAGUE, June 11 (Reuters) - Czech shares fell the most in two months on Thursday as central European bourses retreated after a downbeat outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve cooled expectations of a swift global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Currencies also eased to the weak end of ranges they have stuck to so far in June after gains in May. Risk appetite waned after the Fed's outlook showed a years-long battle to recover the jobs and economic ground lost due to the new coronavirus outbreak that put much of the world in lockdown for a period this year. The main Prague stock index fell more than 3% on Thursday and was down 2.9% at 0947 GMT, putting it on course for its biggest one-day drop since mid-April. Bank stocks were hardest hit. "The Fed outlook showed the economy was not in as great shape as the market was thinking," J&T Banka's head of research Milan Vanicek said. Budapest lost 1.2%. Warsaw was closed for holiday. Bucharest lost 1.6%. Romanian lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill postponing any plans to list or privatise state-owned companies by two years, a move that analysts and investors said would stunt capital markets and isolate the economy. Central Europe's economies face steep recessions in 2020 because of the coronavirus impact despite gradually reopening since May. While analysts project currencies to gradually gain, most have steadied into tight ranges this month. On Thursday, the Polish zloty fell 0.4% to 4.47 to the euro and Hungary's forint eased 0.3%, approaching the technical 345 level. The Czech crown edged down 0.1%, cutting some losses in early trading. On bond markets, Czech yields fell after the Fed news, with 5-year paper bid at 0.52%, staying off lows touched in May. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1147 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown 26.5890 26.5635 -0.10% -4.35% EURHUF= Hungary forint 344.3300 343.3600 -0.28% -3.83% EURPLN= Polish zloty 4.4700 4.4532 -0.38% -4.78% EURRON= Romanian leu 4.8365 4.8352 -0.03% -1.00% EURHRK= Croatian kuna 7.5680 7.5695 +0.02% -1.62% EURRSD= Serbian dinar 117.5400 117.5600 +0.02% +0.03% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague 914.20 941.9200 -2.94% -18.06% .BUX Budapest 37050.96 37514.79 -1.24% -19.60% .WIG20 Warsaw 1841.18 1841.18 +0.00% -14.37% .BETI Bucharest 8688.25 8830.41 -1.61% -12.92% .SBITOP Ljubljana 868.62 872.83 -0.48% -6.18% .CRBEX Zagreb 1658.98 1658.98 +0.00% -17.77% .BELEX15 Belgrade 680.12 681.96 -0.27% -15.16% .SOFIX Sofia 459.93 462.28 -0.51% -19.05% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year 0.2170 0.0520 +085bps +7bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year 0.5230 -0.0440 +113bps -1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year 0.9230 0.0040 +131bps +6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year 0.2640 0.0230 +089bps +4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year 0.8490 0.0200 +146bps +6bps PL10YT=RR 10-year 1.4050 -0.0100 +179bps +5bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.30 0.34 0.36 0.34 Hungary 0.79 0.72 0.68 0.90 Poland 0.26 0.25 0.28 0.27 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Radu Marinas in Bucharest; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)