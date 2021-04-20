Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
European Currency News

CEE MARKETS-Prague index retreats from fresh high, currencies stall

    PRAGUE, April 20 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies
moved sideways on Tuesday, struggling to capitalise on a drop in
the U.S. dollar as the region continued to cool after the past
month's gains, while the Prague bourse's hot streak also
fizzled.
    Prague's PX index retreated midday after climbing to
its highest since January 2020 in early trade, pulled down by a
correction in MONETA Money Bank shares.
    Among gainers, antivirus software group Avast
 led, with shares rising over 2% after solid
first-quarter earnings led it to confirm a 2021 revenue growth
outlook at the upper end of its 6-8% range.

    The London-listed group also led the FTSE. 
    On currency markets, Hungary's forint was steady
at 361.0 to the euro and the Polish zloty sat at
4.551, both still showing signs of a correction seen recently.
    "With the dovish position of the MPC, which does not
indicate a possibility of interest rate hikes, further
appreciation of the zloty may be limited," PKO BP said in a
note.
    "We assume that the EUR/PLN will remain in the 4.55-4.57
range in the near future."
    Elsewhere, Romania's leu was down less than 0.1% a
day after an auction in which the finance ministry sold more
than expected.
    The Czech crown edged up 0.1% to 25.905 per euro,
steady amid a row with Russia after Prague voiced suspicions
that Russian intelligence had been involved in explosions at an
ammunition depot in 2014. Moscow said the allegations were
absurd.
    The row is the biggest between Prague and Moscow since the
end of Soviet domination of eastern Europe in 1989.     
    Utility CEZ's shares held near highs last seen in
2015 after the Czech government said on Monday it would not
invite Rosatom to take part in security assessments before a
planned tender for a new unit at CEZ's Dukovany nuclear power
plant.
    That effectively rules Russia out of the deal.
    "Given the way the contracts with the state are set and 100%
financing by the state, the course of the tender should not have
a major impact on the company itself," J&T Banka analysts said.
   
                   CEE      SNAPSHOT   AT                      
                   MARKETS            1050              
                                      CET               
                                                               
                   CURRENC                                     
                   IES                                  
                            Latest    Previou  Daily    Change
                                      s                 
                            bid       close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK   25.9050  25.9390   +0.13%   +1.25%
 =       crown     =>                                   
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  361.0000  360.915   -0.02%   +0.48%
 =       forint    =>                       0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN    4.5512   4.5521   +0.02%   +0.18%
 =       zloty     =>                                   
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON    4.9285   4.9257   -0.06%   -1.29%
 =       leu       =>                                   
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK    7.5690   7.5725   +0.05%   -0.28%
 =       kuna      =>                                   
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.4500  117.550   +0.09%   +0.10%
 =       dinar     =>                       0           
         Note:     calcula                     1800            
         daily     ted                         CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                      
                            Latest    Previou  Daily    Change
                                      s                 
                                      close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague              1106.15  1108.01   -0.17%   +7.69%
                                           00           
 .BUX    Budapest           42089.01  42388.0   -0.71%   -0.04%
                                            9           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20   1997.67  1998.99   -0.07%   +0.69%
                   >                                    
 .BETI   Buchares           11111.79  11103.9   +0.07%   +13.32
         t                                  6                 %
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   1049.96  1049.66   +0.03%   +16.55
 P       a         P>                                         %
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX   1878.36  1881.75   -0.18%   +8.00%
                   >                                    
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX    770.13   768.60   +0.20%   +2.87%
 15                15>                                  
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX    521.55   520.57   +0.19%   +16.54
                   >                                          %
                                                               
                   BONDS                                       
                            Yield     Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)     change   vs Bund  change
                                                        in
         Czech                                          spread
         Republic                                       
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=    0.6900   0.0410   +137bp    +4bps
 RR                RR>                               s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=    1.4000  -0.0470   +198bp    -5bps
 RR                RR>                               s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT    1.8230  -0.0440   +205bp    -5bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                              s  
         Poland                                                
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=    0.1150   0.0080   +079bp    +1bps
 RR                RR>                               s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=    0.8290   0.0010   +141bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                               s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT    1.5280   0.0140   +175bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                              s  
                                                               
                   FRA                                         
                            3x6       6x9      9x12     3M
                                                        interba
                                                        nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA      0.42     0.62     0.89     0.36
         Rep       ><PRIBO                              
                   R=>                                  
         Hungary   <HUFFRA      0.96     1.11     1.24     0.79
                   ><BUBOR                              
                   =>                                   
         Poland    <PLNFRA      0.24     0.27     0.38     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                              
                   =>                                   
         Note: FRA quotes                                      
         are for ask                                    
         prices                                         
         ************************************                  
         **************************                     
                                                               
 
     

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw,
and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Jan Harvey)
