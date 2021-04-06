Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-Prague stocks hit fresh pre-COVID high, FX stumbles

By Reuters Staff

    PRAGUE, April 6 (Reuters) - Central Europe stock markets
firmed on Tuesday after a long holiday weekend, with Prague
 hitting its highest since February 2020 and Warsaw
 touching a 3-week peak, while currencies stumbled.
    The region's equities rose as world stocks hit record highs
on the back of supportive economic data out of the United States
and China. Currencies, though, gave up some gains won in
thinned-out trading over the Easter holiday.
    The Czech crown slipped 0.2% on the day to 26.06 to the euro
after breaking the psychological 26 level on Monday - when local
markets were closed - for the first time since Feb. 24.
    One dealer said the crown could make another attempt at that
level if the better global mood persisted. 
    Similarly, the Hungarian forint fell back after
touching the 360 per euro level, which is just behind its 90-day
moving average of 360.6. It was bid 0.3% lower at 361.55 by 0856
GMT.
    "The 360-level will stop the strengthening of the forint, it
will maybe strengthen a bit further than that for a few days,
but will not significantly break it as fundamentals have not
changed," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
    In Poland, markets are turning attention to a Monetary
Policy Council (MPC) rate-setting meeting on Wednesday. All 18
analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain on hold. 
    However, with flash inflation data for March above analysts'
estimates, markets will pay close attention to any comments on
price pressure, as well as seeing if there is a change in
language as regards the zloty currency, given its recent
depreciation.
    The zloty dropped a quarter of a percent to 4.603
to the euro on Tuesday. Romania's leu was down a touch
at 4.9175 after its fall beyond the 4.90 level last week.
    Also on Tuesday, Poland's finance ministry was due to
announce bonds for a Thursday auction, which PKO analysts said
could help steepen the curve.
    "In the coming days ... the yields of 10-year bonds should
rise above 1.65%," they said.
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1056              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2021
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  26.0600  26.0160   -0.17%   +0.65%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  361.550  360.335   -0.34%   +0.32%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.6032   4.5916   -0.25%   -0.96%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.9175   4.9145   -0.06%   -1.07%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5680   7.5695   +0.02%   -0.27%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.530  117.580   +0.04%   +0.03%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calcula                    1800            
         daily     ted                        CET      
         change    from STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2021
 .PX     Prague             1099.90  1091.97   +0.73%   +7.08%
                                          00           
 .BUX    Budapest           44705.7  44242.9   +1.05%   +6.17%
                                  3        3           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1991.78  1954.38   +1.91%   +0.39%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           11254.7  11273.2   -0.16%   +14.78
         t                        0        3                 %
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   990.54   994.62   -0.41%   +9.96%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1880.57  1876.58   +0.21%   +8.12%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   741.95   751.95   -1.33%   -0.89%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   501.51   499.98   +0.31%   +12.06
                   >                                         %
                                                              
                   BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.6790  -0.0880   +138bp    -9bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   1.4540  -0.0830   +209bp   -10bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   1.9050  -0.0390   +221bp    -6bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.1410   0.0490   +084bp    +4bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.9410  -0.0030   +158bp    -2bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.6050  -0.0020   +191bp    -2bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.45     0.65     0.97     0.36
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     1.02     1.23     1.41     0.78
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.27     0.31     0.41     0.21
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes                                     
         are for ask                                   
         prices                                        
         ***********************************                  
         ***************************                   
                                                              
 
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw
and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Alison Williams)
