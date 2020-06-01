CEE MARKETS-Prague, Warsaw stocks climb near peaks, FX up

PRAGUE, June 1 (Reuters) - Czech and Polish stocks approached multi-week highs on Monday and the zloty led currency gains as less bleak manufacturing surveys and stronger risk appetite from global investors boosted central European assets. Purchasing managers' index data showed central Europe's manufacturing downturn eased in May, although the readings remained well below the level dividing contractions from growth as firms began to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns. There were also signs that the worst might be over among euro zone factories - a vital sign for a region dependent on its trade with western Europe. "The situation in industry and other sectors of the economy will improve together with the easing of restrictions connected to the new coronavirus," said Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE. He said June figures could show a slower drop in output. Stocks rose on Monday, with Prague up 1.5% and Warsaw blue chips adding 0.5%. Both were near their highest levels seen since early March. The market mood was also boosted by the United States taking less severe action than feared over a new security law that China is imposing on Hong Kong. Budapest and Bucharest bourses were closed for a holiday. Polish banking stocks recovered after suffering following a surprise interest rate cut last week. On currency markets, the zloty returned to firming as it again tested 2-1/2 month highs against the euro. At 1007 GMT, it traded up 0.7% at 4.42 to the euro. Hungary's forint rose 0.6% and the Czech crown was up 0.3% at 26.82 per euro, touching a 1-1/2 month peak. "It's a risk-on mood on the markets," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "The sell-off of the dollar is helping the rally in emerging markets." CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1207 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2020 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 26.8200 26.9070 +0.32% -5.18% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 345.090 347.225 +0.62% -4.04% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.4200 4.4494 +0.67% -3.70% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.8400 4.8460 +0.12% -1.07% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5870 7.5900 +0.04% -1.87% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.590 117.590 +0.00% -0.02% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2020 .PX Prague 908.59 895.520 +1.46% -18.56% 0 .BUX Budapest 35875.7 35875.7 +0.00% -22.15% 1 1 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1731.82 1722.65 +0.53% -19.45% > .BETI Buchares 8701.29 8701.29 +0.00% -12.79% t .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 836.77 833.77 +0.36% -9.62% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 1628.00 1635.37 -0.45% -19.30% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 678.16 673.16 +0.74% -15.41% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 471.51 452.71 +4.15% -17.01% > BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 0.1380 0.0720 +080bp +8bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 0.4840 0.0510 +113bp +5bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 0.8430 0.1280 +127bp +11bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 0.2370 0.0550 +090bp +6bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 0.7080 0.0130 +135bp +2bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 1.2150 0.0300 +164bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.26 0.25 0.26 0.34 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.81 0.78 0.73 0.91 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 0.27 0.27 0.26 0.28 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)