CEE MARKETS-Rate-setter fails to talk down forint amid regional rally

* Forint dips for some time on dovish rate setter comments * Forint, zloty at multi-week highs on ECB expectations, U.S. data * Leu firms as ruling party settles government reshuffle * Romanian bonds buck rise on overheating worry-trader (Recasts with forint gains, Romanian markets) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The forint joined a rally in Central European markets on Friday, shaking off dovish comments from a Hungarian rate setter, due to expectations for an extension of the European Central Bank's asset buying. Less monetary stimulus in the euro zone and the United States would erode the relative attractiveness of Central European assets. Hungarian central bank Deputy Governor Marton Nagy spurred expectations for further monetary easing in dovish comments which market players believe were aimed at stemming a rise of the forint. Nagy told a conference that there was still room for long-term Hungarian government debt yields to fall and that downside inflation risks had increased. The forint sent the forint into a fall against the euro, after it touched a 3-week high. But its weakness prevailed only for a few hours. Lower than expected U.S. inflation figures reinforced the strengthening of Central European currencies and government bonds, curbing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. "The forint has firmed despite the comments as the Hungarian prospects suggest stability and predictability ... while the positive global impact dominates," one Budapest-based trader said. The forint, trading at 308.25 against the euro at 1444 GMT, firmed 0.1 percent, in tandem with the Czech crown . The zloty gained a third of a percent, touching a one-month high. The leu also firmed, getting help from a meeting held by Romania's ruling Social Democrats late on Thursday. It endorsed a proposed government reshuffle, which had been weighing on Bucharest asset prices. Romanian government bonds, however, continued to underperform, easing, while their Polish and Hungarian peers rode the global tide. Romania's two-year bonds traded at yield of 2.3 percent, up 3 basis point on the day and about 90 basis points since the end of August. Hungary's corresponding bonds traded near zero. "The Romanian economy is showing the signs of overheating, they are moving closer to central bank rate hikes," the trader said. "In Hungary, meanwhile, if the central bank continues to pump in money through its fx swaps on Monday, the 3-month (interbank) BUBOR rate might head towards zero (from 0.03 percent, or lower." The trader added that a slipping of further parts of the yield curve into the negative could encourage the buying of longer-term government debt which still has positive yields. Hungary's 10-year benchmark bond yield dropped 8 basis points on Friday, to 2.53 percent. Poland's corresponding yield eased 7 basis points to 3.30 percent. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1644 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.836 25.868 +0.13 4.53% 0 5 % Hungary 308.25 308.60 +0.12 0.18% forint 00 50 % Polish zloty 4.2530 4.2675 +0.34 3.55% % Romanian leu 4.5845 4.5890 +0.10 -1.08% % Croatian 7.5100 7.5097 +0.00 0.60% kuna % Serbian 119.40 119.36 -0.03% 3.31% dinar 00 00 Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1053.0 1054.8 -0.17% +14.2 8 8 7% Budapest 38919. 38772. +0.38 +21.6 13 08 % 1% Warsaw 2533.8 2537.6 -0.15% +30.0 3 9 8% Bucharest 8040.5 7997.2 +0.54 +13.4 4 2 % 9% Ljubljana 816.75 813.57 +0.39 +13.8 % 2% Zagreb 1862.4 1863.2 -0.04% -6.64% 8 9 Belgrade 727.24 727.79 -0.08% +1.38 % Sofia 669.17 668.31 +0.13 +14.1 % 1% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.063 -0.149 +065b -14bps ps 5-year 0.439 -0.073 +074b -5bps ps 10-year 1.366 -0.006 +095b +3bps ps Poland 2-year 1.709 -0.013 +243b +0bps ps 5-year 2.659 -0.014 +296b +1bps ps 10-year 3.306 -0.061 +289b -3bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.79 0.93 1.05 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.09 0.11 0.14 0.03 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.772 1.811 1.868 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)