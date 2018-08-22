CEE MARKETS-Richter drags down Budapest stock index, forint retreats

* Forint, zloty give up ground as dollar rebounds * Richter shares plunge as U.S. regulators block Esmya drug * Fully sold bond auction is seen in Prague By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A plunge in the shares of pharmaceuticals group Richter dragged down Budapest's main equities index in an otherwise quiet day in Central Europe on Wednesday. Global trends - including worries over the United States' tensions with China and Turkey - have mostly suppressed domestic news in the region for months. The dollar regained some composure against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after a fall on Tuesday, but its gain was moderate. Reflecting that, the forint and the zloty gave up some of the ground gained in the previous session, and shed 0.1 percent against the euro by 0840 GMT. The forint did not benefit from figures showing a continuing surge in Hungary's gross wages which grew by 11.2 percent in annual terms in June. Wages have been surging across the region as employers fight an outflow of workers into better-paid Western European labour markets. While in the Czech Republic and Romania that trend has caused inflation worries, that is not the case in Hungary and Poland. The Hungarian central bank reaffirmed its loose monetary policy at its meeting on Tuesday. Polish retail sales surged by 9.3 percent in annual terms in July, but the figures released on Wednesday are unlikely to change the Polish central bank's dovish stance, analysts said. With trade staying in slow summertime mode, regional equities indices changed little, mostly easing slightly, while Asian and Western European indices were also mixed. But Budapest's main index fell more than one percent, driven by Richter, whose stocks shed as much as 7 percent, after U.S. regulators declined to approve its Esmya drug, requesting more information and citing safety issues outside the United States. While Polish government bonds changed little, Czech yields edged up by 1-3 basis points ahead of an auction, with the 10-year paper bid at 2.2 percent. The yield has risen by about 130 basis points since the Czech central bank started to increase its interest rates in August last year to fight a pick-up in inflation. "ASW (asset swap) spreads have been strengthening lately, but with the issuance needs largely covered for this year, nominal yields rise this year, and year end effects approaching we expect further room to go tighter at the long end," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said in a morning note. The government is expected to sell the full amount of 2029-expiry bonds at the auction even though the offer has been increased to 7 billion crowns from 4 billion, the trader said. Romanian markets shrugged off comments from Liviu Dragnea, the head of the ruling Social Democrat party, who said anti-government demonstrations on Aug. 10, in which hundreds of people were injured, were part of an attempted coup. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1040 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7450 25.7540 +0.03% -0.79% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 323.4300 323.0000 -0.13% -3.87% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.2955 4.2898 -0.13% -2.77% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6422 4.6409 -0.03% +0.81% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4230 7.4205 -0.03% +0.10% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.0500 118.0100 -0.03% +0.38% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1073.58 1068.860 +0.44% -0.42% 0 Budapest 36519.47 37007.66 -1.32% -7.26% Warsaw 2276.54 2281.02 -0.20% -7.50% Bucharest 8196.27 8211.84 -0.19% +5.71% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 873.01 873.97 -0.11% +8.26% > Zagreb 1831.03 1831.05 -0.00% -0.64% Belgrade <.BELEX1 730.27 731.47 -0.16% -3.89% 5> Sofia 634.09 634.05 +0.01% -6.40% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.2930 0.0260 +191bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7130 0.0220 +201bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.2000 0.0120 +187bps +1bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6170 -0.0060 +223bps +0bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.5140 0.0220 +281bps +2bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.1510 -0.0020 +283bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.79 1.93 2.03 1.48 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.49 0.67 0.87 0.19 Poland 1.75 1.78 1.81 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes (Reporting by Sandor Peto Editing by Andrew Heavens)