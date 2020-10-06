Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CEE MARKETS-Risk appetite boosts CEE stocks, FX stuck

    PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Central European stocks mostly
climbed on Tuesday, with Warsaw at a two-week high, as U.S.
President Donald Trump's return to the White House boosted risk
appetite although currencies moved sideways with worries over
the COVID-19 pandemic still dominant.
    The Warsaw blue-chip index gained half a percent
and Prague was up a similar amount.
    Trump's return from a three-night stay at the Walter Reed
Medical Center military hospital outside Washington eased nerves
about possible disruption to next month's presidential election,
lifting global stocks, including most in central Europe.
    Currencies, though, backed off of Monday gains, with
Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty each
ticking down 0.1% to 360.60 and 4.494, respectively, to the euro
by 0927 GMT.
    "With Monday's euphoria cooling down and investors switching
to wait-and-see mode, the EUR/PLN will have a difficult task of
breaking away from 4.50 and going down to lower levels," Konrad
Bialas, chief economist at DM TMS Brokers, said.
    Markets were watching a Polish rate decision due on
Wednesday, although no change was expected as policymakers
largely sit in wait-and-see mode.
    In the Czech Republic, central bank Vice-Governor Marek Mora
told Seznam Zpravy news server the bank's board was not dealing
with any acute problem that would require a policy response at
the moment. However, the board would have to look at policy
options if the epidemiological situation and public mood get
worse.
    The crown was up 0.1% at 27.08 per euro, sticking
on the weak side of 27 for a second day.
    "The main topic is COVID-19, but without any strong news it
is difficult to expect any bigger move (to stronger levels)," a
Prague trader said.
    The Czech Republic has seen Europe's second-fastest increase
in coronavirus cases in the past month, when adjusted for
population size, and reported its fourth-highest daily tally -
of over 3,000 cases - on Monday. Poland reported a record number
of daily deaths on Tuesday.
    Governments in central Europe are aiming to keep businesses
open despite facing a bigger surge in cases now than in the
first wave - when lockdowns controlled the spread but hammered
economies.
    
                   CEE      SNAPSHO   AT                      
                   MARKETS  T        1127              
                                     CET               
                                                              
                   CURRENC                                    
                   IES                                 
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                            bid      close    change   in 2020
 EURCZK  Czech     <EURCZK  27.0800  27.1090   +0.11%   -6.09%
 =       crown     =>                                  
 EURHUF  Hungary   <EURHUF  360.600  360.290   -0.09%   -8.17%
 =       forint    =>             0        0           
 EURPLN  Polish    <EURPLN   4.4935   4.4906   -0.07%   -5.28%
 =       zloty     =>                                  
 EURRON  Romanian  <EURRON   4.8755   4.8751   -0.01%   -1.79%
 =       leu       =>                                  
 EURHRK  Croatian  <EURHRK   7.5690   7.5673   -0.02%   -1.63%
 =       kuna      =>                                  
 EURRSD  Serbian   <EURRSD  117.460  117.580   +0.10%   +0.09%
 =       dinar     =>             0        0           
         Note:     calculated from            1800            
         daily                                CET      
         change STOCKS                                     
                            Latest   Previou  Daily    Change
                                     s                 
                                     close    change   in 2020
 .PX     Prague              868.89  862.930   +0.69%  -22.12%
                                           0           
 .BUX    Budapest           33388.0  33468.1   -0.24%  -27.55%
                                  6        1           
 .WIG20  Warsaw    <.WIG20  1740.19  1731.85   +0.48%  -19.06%
                   >                                   
 .BETI   Buchares           8887.86  8869.35   +0.21%  -10.92%
         t                                             
 .SBITO  Ljubljan  <.SBITO   848.27   847.36   +0.11%   -8.38%
 P       a         P>                                  
 .CRBEX  Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1615.78  1612.59   +0.20%  -19.91%
                   >                                   
 .BELEX  Belgrade  <.BELEX   694.75   694.30   +0.06%  -13.34%
 15                15>                                 
 .SOFIX  Sofia     <.SOFIX   422.15   421.91   +0.06%  -25.70%
                   > BONDS                                      
                            Yield    Yield    Spread   Daily
                            (bid)    change   vs Bund  change
                                                       in
         Czech                                         spread
         Republic                                      
 CZ2YT=    2-year  <CZ2YT=   0.0630  -0.0650   +077bp    -6bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ5YT=    5-year  <CZ5YT=   0.4980  -0.0340   +121bp    -3bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 CZ10YT            <CZ10YT   0.8820  -0.0010   +140bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
         Poland                                               
 PL2YT=    2-year  <PL2YT=   0.0400  -0.0070   +074bp    +0bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL5YT=    5-year  <PL5YT=   0.6030   0.0110   +131bp    +1bps
 RR                RR>                              s  
 PL10YT            <PL10YT   1.3580  -0.0050   +187bp    +0bps
 =RR     10-year   =RR>                             s  
                                                              
                   FRA                                        
                            3x6      6x9      9x12     3M
                                                       interba
                                                       nk
         Czech     <CZKFRA     0.29     0.29     0.37     0.35
         Rep       ><PRIBO                             
                   R=>                                 
         Hungary   <HUFFRA     1.00     1.06     1.10     0.77
                   ><BUBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Poland    <PLNFRA     0.21     0.22     0.23     0.22
                   ><WIBOR                             
                   =>                                  
         Note: FRA quotes are for                             
         ask prices                                    
         ********************************************         
         ****************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest
and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
