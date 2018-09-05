CEE MARKETS-Risk aversion hits currencies, Poland seen holding rates

* Risk aversion, dollar strength knocks forint, zloty lower * Polish central bank seen keeping rates at record lows * Forint at weakest ever except for July 2 and 3 sessions By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies extended losses on Wednesday, still under pressure from a strong dollar, and ahead of the Polish central bank's (NBP) meeting where it is expected to keep interest rates on hold. Jitters in other emerging markets including Turkey and global risk aversion due to concerns over the U.S-China trade war have kept the region's assets under pressure in the past weeks. On currency markets Hungary and Poland have suffered the most, with interest rates at record lows. The dollar's latest gains pushed the forint to a new two-month low against the dollar on Wednesday. It traded at its weakest ever levels except for those touched on July 2-3 this year, near 329, before regaining some ground as the dollar eased from session highs. At 0930 GMT the forint traded at 328.25, still 0.1 percent weaker. The zloty shed 0.3 percent, trading at 4.3204. The NBP's main rate, at 1.5 percent, is above Hungary's 0.9 percent. Poland's annual inflation, running at 2 percent in August, has remained well within the NBP's 1.5-3.5 percent target range, while a rise to 3.4 percent in Hungary in July has caused some inflation concerns. The NBP's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) is expected to keep interest rates on hold. There is no Polish rate setter who would support a rate hike and that is unlikely to change in the next months, Raiffeisen analyst Pawel Radwanski said in a note. "MPC meetings may turn more exciting in early 2019 as consumer price inflation should accelerate by then," he added. However, the latest Polish economic figures, including manufacturing sentiment data released on Monday, pointed towards a slowdown from the second quarter's robust 5.1 percent annual economic growth rate, analysts said. Output growth has already slowed below 3 percent in the Czech Republic. A breakdown of Hungary's second-quarter GDP data, released on Wednesday, still shows robust growth in consumption and investments, but points towards a possible slowdown in growth, ING analyst Peter Virovacz said in a note. Prague led a decline in the region's stock indices, shedding 0.9 percent, reflecting fragile mood in global markets. Government bonds mostly also eased. Poland's 10-year yield was bid higher by 5 basis points to 3.27 percent, while the corresponding Bund yield which it often tracks rose less than one basis point. Poland's draft 2019 budget revealed on Tuesday targets moderate spending despite upcoming elections, but a planned reduction in foreign financing is expected to boost domestic borrowing needs, BZ WBK analysts said in a note dated Sept. 4. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1130 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7610 25.7500 -0.04% -0.85% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 328.2500 327.9000 -0.11% -5.28% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3204 4.3070 -0.31% -3.33% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6375 4.6319 -0.12% +0.91% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4325 7.4320 -0.01% -0.03% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.1600 118.0500 -0.09% +0.29% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1063.86 1073.940 -0.94% -1.33% 0 Budapest 36859.72 36968.11 -0.29% -6.39% Warsaw 2309.33 2321.24 -0.51% -6.17% Bucharest 8323.63 8346.07 -0.27% +7.35% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 857.18 860.41 -0.38% +6.30% > Zagreb 1815.53 1818.64 -0.17% -1.48% Belgrade <.BELEX1 723.91 725.73 -0.25% -4.72% 5> Sofia 628.30 632.77 -0.71% -7.26% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.3540 0.0600 +194bps +5bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7140 0.0390 +196bps +4bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 2.1070 0.0150 +175bps +2bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6360 0.0220 +223bps +1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.6010 0.0470 +285bps +4bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.2670 0.0530 +291bps +5bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.86 1.99 2.09 1.51 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.61 0.83 1.04 0.19 Poland 1.75 1.78 1.82 1.71 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)