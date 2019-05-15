CEE MARKETS-Robust GDP data fail to boost currencies amid uncertain outlook

* GDP growth in CEE is higher than forecast * Wage surge fuels inflation, export outlook uncertain * Daimler confirms postponing plant expansion in Hungary * Forint at lowest in more than five months * Budapest stocks rebound By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - The forint fell to its weakest since November on Wednesday after robust first-quarter economic data from Central Europe failed to ease concern over inflation in the region and growth in Europe. Output figures from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia showed faster-than-expected annual growth. But the forint touched a five-and-a-half month low of 325 to the euro. The Polish zloty and Romanian leu also weakened. Hungary's growth picked up to 5.3%, its fastest rate in 15 years. But the news coincided with a confirmation from German car maker Daimler that it had postponed further expansion of a Hungarian plant. Domestic economies remain the key to growth in Central Europe. A slowdown in the euro zone, the region's key export market, raises worries. So does the threat of U.S. tariffs on European car imports. Germany's economy returned to quarterly growth in the first quarter, but annual growth at 0.7% was well below the 2.5% and 5.3% growth rates reported in Central Europe on Wednesday. Investors are expected to watch the comments of the Polish and Romanian central banks closely after their meetings on Wednesday. They are expected to keep interest rates on hold, but may comment on a rise in inflation in April. "We expect hawkish rhetoric at today's press briefing (in Bucharest) and the strict liquidity control pledge to be reiterated," ING analysts said in a note. "Without some augmentation of the policy toolkit, however, the pledge is likely to lose credibility." The Hungarian central bank is unlikely to tighten policy at its meeting late this month, since GDP growth may slow and the bank expects a retreat in inflation late this year, market participants said. Regional equities gained, tracking a rebound in Asia caused by hopes the United States and China will resolve their trade disputes, averting a protracted trade war. Budapest's blue-chip stock index rose 0.6%, regaining some ground from its three-month low on Tuesday, as shares of OTP Bank rebounded. Regional government bond yields tracked a drop in Bunds. Ten-year Polish bonds traded at 2.83%. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1026 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech <EURCZK= 25.7460 25.7460 +0.00% -0.15% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 324.8000 324.4500 -0.11% -1.14% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.3100 4.3086 -0.03% -0.47% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.7610 4.7600 -0.02% -2.25% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4150 7.4125 -0.03% -0.07% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 117.7900 117.9000 +0.09% +0.43% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1053.23 1050.310 +0.28% +6.76% 0 Budapest 40330.57 40084.64 +0.61% +3.04% Warsaw 2176.34 2163.94 +0.57% -4.41% Bucharest 8167.87 8135.82 +0.39% +10.62% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 864.14 863.12 +0.12% +7.45% > Zagreb 1838.09 1840.89 -0.15% +5.11% Belgrade <.BELEX1 733.01 735.08 -0.28% -3.77% 5> Sofia 562.18 563.42 -0.22% -5.43% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 1.6070 -0.1550 +226bps -14bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.7160 0.0080 +222bps +3bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8320 -0.0260 +193bps +0bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.6990 0.0020 +236bps +2bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.2070 -0.0190 +272bps +0bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 2.8410 -0.0250 +293bps +0bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 2.22 2.22 2.19 2.20 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.35 0.52 0.69 0.16 Poland 1.75 1.75 1.77 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)