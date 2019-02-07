Bonds News
February 7, 2019 / 3:56 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

CEE MARKETS-Romania bucks wider market falls as region tracks Germany

Sandor Peto

7 Min Read

    * Crown sets 6-week low, zloty 4-week, forint 3-week 
    * Czech, Romanian, Serbian central banks hold fire
    * Brussels cut in euro zone forecasts weighs on mood
    * Romanian banks stocks continue to regain some ground

 (Recasts with central bank decisions, fall in stocks and bond
yield, rise in Romanian bank stocks)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Romanian stocks bucked a wider
fall among Central European currencies and shares on Thursday as
four central banks in the region kept interest rates on hold.
    Regional markets mostly tracked a fall in German stocks and
Bund yields after the European Commission sharply cut its
forecasts for economic growth and inflation in the euro zone. 
    If lower inflation leads to a softer European Central Bank
(ECB) policy, that could in theory make Central European
currencies more attractive relative to the euro.
    But a flow of weak economic data from Europe also caused a
shift towards a less hawkish monetary policy outlook for the
European Union's eastern wing where companies are at risk of
being hit by an economic slowdown in the West.
    Polish shares were the biggest fallers, shedding
1.7 percent by 1506 GMT, almost as much as Frankfurt
which fell 2.1 percent.
    A rise in Warsaw's bluechip index stopped just short of an
11-month high on Wednesday, and on Thursday was knocked mainly
by falls in oil group PKN Orlen and PKO BP.  
    Bucharest bucked the bearish mood, with its index up
1.6 percent as banks Banca Transilvania and BRD
Groupe Societe Generale continued to recover.
    The stocks have regained some ground after a slump in the
past month, helped by hopes for a favourable change in a
Romanian tax launched this year on bank assets.
    The government and the central bank (NBR), which met on
Monday, are expected to discuss the tax further on Feb. 18.
    NBR Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday that an
improved economy should keep interbank rates low.
    The NBR and its Czech, Serbian and Polish counterparts kept
interest rates on hold on Wednesday and Thursday.
    The crown touched its weakest levels against the
euro since Dec. 28 at 25.84, before rebounding to 25.79.
    The forint touched a 3-week low and the zloty
4-week lows beyond the 4.3 line versus the euro.
    Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank could
wait with further policy tightening as developments abroad may
point towards lower inflation.
    He said the neutral level for the bank's main rate,
currently 1.75 percent, was 2.5-3 percent, but it could be
hardly reached this year.
    Government bond yields in the region mostly tracked a fall
in Bund yields. 
    Czech 5-year bonds traded around a yield of 1.56
percent, down 10 basis points. 
    
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1606 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2019
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.7900   25.7810    -0.03%    -0.32%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  319.0500  318.6000    -0.14%    +0.64%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.3050    4.2966    -0.20%    -0.36%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.7430    4.7400    -0.06%    -1.88%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4075    7.4155    +0.11%    +0.03%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  118.3300  118.4000    +0.06%    -0.03%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2019
 Prague                1058.93  1063.020    -0.38%    +7.34%
                                       0            
 Budapest             40206.89  40597.26    -0.96%    +2.73%
 Warsaw                2372.98   2414.41    -1.72%    +4.23%
 Bucharest             7563.93   7442.73    +1.63%    +2.44%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    832.73    831.44    +0.16%    +3.54%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1767.69   1766.10    +0.09%    +1.08%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    707.01    704.24    +0.39%    -7.18%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  570.54    574.25    -0.65%    -4.02%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    1.7840    0.0090   +237bps     +4bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.6140   -0.0920   +199bps     -4bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.7180   -0.0090   +161bps     +4bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.5470    0.0080   +213bps     +3bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.1790   -0.0020   +256bps     +5bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    2.7390   -0.0050   +263bps     +5bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                2.08      2.11      2.13      2.00
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.32      0.51      0.67      0.15
                                                    
 Poland                   1.73      1.71      1.72      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alexander Smith)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below